US natgas prices rise 3% on small storage build

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday after a federal report showed a smaller-than-expected storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a lingering heat wave.

That Texas heat caused utilities there to keep pulling gas from storage in the South Central region for a seventh straight week, the longest streak during the summer since 2017, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) report. It is common for utilities to pull gas from storage in the winter when heating boosts gas demand and inject it back during the summer months.

That withdrawal in the South Central region, limited the amount of total gas utilities across the rest of the country added to stockpiles last week. EIA said utilities added just 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 1.

That was lower than the 43-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 60 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.3 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.593 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 23.

In Texas, demand for power continued to break monthly records for September this week as homes and businesses kept their air conditioners cranked up to escape a heat wave that has lingered over the state for most of the summer.

The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged consumers to conserve power Wednesday evening and issued an emergency alert to maintain stability of the grid. There were no power outages related to ERCOT's actions.

"High demand, lower wind generation, and the declining solar generation during sunset led to lower operating reserves on the grid and eventually contributed to lower frequency, which precipitated the emergency ... declaration," ERCOT's CEO Pablo Vegas said in a statement.

ERCOT forecast the power situation would be tight again Thursday evening with supplies expected to exceed demand by less than 1,000 megawatts (MW) after the sun goes down and solar power stops working at around 8 p.m. local time.

ERCOT said it expects to set a new September peak demand record every weekday this week, but also expects those peaks to remain below its all-time high of 85,435 megawatts on Aug. 10.

Extreme heat requires utilities to burn more gas to power cooling, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.8 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 11-week low of 100.2 bcfd on Thursday. Energy traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Even though the weather is turning seasonally cooler, meteorologists forecast temperatures will remain mostly higher than normal through at least Sept. 22.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease with that seasonal cooling from around 101.3 bcfd this week to 100.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in September from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Sep 1 Actual Week ended Aug 25 Actual Year ago Sep 1 Five-year average Sep 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 33 32 55 60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,148 3,115 2,686 2,926

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.6% 8.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.53 2.51 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.23 9.70 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.21 13.40 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 9 6 19 28 U.S. GFS CDDs 157 167 154 146 125 U.S. GFS TDDs 169 176 160 165 153 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.1 102.1 102.6 100.0 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.5 7.5 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 109.6 110.1 108.6 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 2.0 2.0 2.2 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 7.2 7.1 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.1 13.0 11.0 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.8 3.6 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 42.1 41.5 41.3 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 83.1 79.0 78.7 78.1 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 104.1 101.3 100.8 96.8 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 1 Wind 11 6 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 6 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 45 45 45 45 Coal 18 19 20 19 19 Nuclear 18 18 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.49 2.60

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.13 2.09

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.84 3.45

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.58 1.66

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.28 2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.52 2.55

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.15 2.59

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.00 1.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.77 1.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 96.25 74.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 57.50 75.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 536.50 251.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.75 55.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.50 33.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 41.75 34.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Helen Popper and David Gregorio)

