US natgas prices rise 3% as hot weather boosts cooling demand

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather that should boost cooling demand more than previously expected through late July, especially in Texas.

That price increase materialized even though drillers were pulling near record amounts of gas out of the ground.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach new record highs on Tuesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the latest heat wave. The current record was hit on June 27.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.7 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.669 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since July 3.

Last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest levels since June 2022 for a third week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of traders report.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 59.2%, its lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.6%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn hotter-than-normal through at least July 25.

With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.4 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jul 7 Forecast Week ended Jun 30 Actual Year ago Jul 7 Five-year average Jul 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 52 68 59 55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,929 2,877 2,361 2,566 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.1% 14.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.64 2.61 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.53 10.37 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.08 12.10 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 2 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 254 240 239 212 203 U.S. GFS TDDs 255 242 241 215 207 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.1 102.2 102.1 97.1 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.9 7.8 8.7 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 110.0 109.9 105.8 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.6 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.9 13.4 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 45.0 44.5 48.0 43.4 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 81.3 81.1 84.7 79.8 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 103.1 103.0 107.1 98.9 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 123 Week ended Jun 16 Wind 6 6 10 9 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 5 Hydro 5 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 43 42 43 Coal 19 19 18 17 16 Nuclear 19 18 17 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.49 2.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.54 1.61 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.08 3.85 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.02 2.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.05 4.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.55 3.19 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.98 2.14 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.76 1.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 45.50 75.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.75 45.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 27.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 52.17 63.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.75 30.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.00 29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

