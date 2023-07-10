News & Insights

US natgas prices rise 3% as hot weather boosts cooling demand

July 10, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather that should boost cooling demand more than previously expected through late July, especially in Texas.

That price increase materialized even though drillers were pulling near record amounts of gas out of the ground.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach new record highs on Tuesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the latest heat wave. The current record was hit on June 27.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.7 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.669 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since July 3.

Last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest levels since June 2022 for a third week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of traders report.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 59.2%, its lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.6%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn hotter-than-normal through at least July 25.

With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.4 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jul 7 Forecast

Week ended Jun 30 Actual

Year ago Jul 7

Five-year average

Jul 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

52

68

59

55

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,929

2,877

2,361

2,566

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.1%

14.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.61

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.53

10.37

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.08

12.10

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

2

2

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

254

240

239

212

203

U.S. GFS TDDs

255

242

241

215

207

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

102.2

102.1

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.9

7.8

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

110.0

109.9

105.8

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.6

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.9

13.4

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

45.0

44.5

48.0

43.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.3

81.1

84.7

79.8

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

103.1

103.0

107.1

98.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 123

Week ended Jun 16

Wind

6

6

10

9

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

5

Hydro

5

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

43

42

43

Coal

19

19

18

17

16

Nuclear

19

18

17

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.49

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.54

1.61

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.08

3.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.35

1.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.02

2.15

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.05

4.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.55

3.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.98

2.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.76

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

45.50

75.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.75

45.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.75

27.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

52.17

63.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

23.75

30.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

25.00

29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

