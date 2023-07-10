US natgas prices rise 3% as hot weather boosts cooling demand

Adds latest prices
July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather that should boost cooling demand more than previously expected through late July, especially in Texas.
That price increase materialized even though drillers were pulling near record amounts of gas out of the ground.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach new record highs on Tuesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the latest heat wave. The current record was hit on June 27.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.
In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.7 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.669 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since July 3.
Last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest levels since June 2022 for a third week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of traders report.
A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 59.2%, its lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row.
On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.6%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn hotter-than-normal through at least July 25.
With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.4 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended Jul 7 Forecast
Week ended Jun 30 Actual
Year ago Jul 7
Five-year average
Jul 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
52
68
59
55
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,929
2,877
2,361
2,566
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.1%
14.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.64
2.61
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.53
10.37
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.08
12.10
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
2
2
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
254
240
239
212
203
U.S. GFS TDDs
255
242
241
215
207
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
102.2
102.1
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.9
7.8
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
110.0
109.9
105.8
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.6
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.9
13.4
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.0
44.5
48.0
43.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.3
81.1
84.7
79.8
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
103.1
103.0
107.1
98.9
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 123
Week ended Jun 16
Wind
6
6
10
9
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
5
Hydro
5
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
43
42
43
Coal
19
19
18
17
16
Nuclear
19
18
17
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.49
2.50
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.54
1.61
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.08
3.85
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.35
1.42
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.02
2.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.05
4.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.55
3.19
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.98
2.14
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.76
1.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
45.50
75.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.75
45.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.75
27.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
52.17
63.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
23.75
30.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
25.00
29.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))
