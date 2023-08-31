News & Insights

US natgas prices rise 2% to 3-week high on hot forecasts, output decline

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

August 31, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Thursday on forecasts calling for the weather to remain hotter than normal through mid September and a reduction in daily gas output.

Capping gains were a bigger than expected storage build and forecasts for less demand in coming weeks as cooler weather cuts air-conditioning demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 25. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts noted the amount of gas added to storage was more than expected even though power generators burned lots of gas last week to keep air conditioners humming as extreme heat blanketed the central U.S. Utilities pulled gas from the South Central Region, which includes Texas, for a sixth straight week, the longest such streak since 2017.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.4 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.860 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT). The contract was on track for its highest close since Aug. 9.

The front-month price advanced into technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since early August.

Energy traders noted that one factor limiting gas price gains was a reduction in the amount of gas power generators were burning in the U.S. Southeast due to power outages from Hurricane Idalia.

More than 313,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, a day after the storm slammed into Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those totals were down from peaks of around 288,000 outages in Florida and over 217,000 out in Georgia.

Idalia was currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph) in the Atlantic Ocean about 45 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was heading east-northeast away from the coast and further into the ocean, the NHC said.

Texas remained hot and homes and businesses there kept their air conditioners cranked up. On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) urged consumers to conserve energy for a sixth time in the past seven days, due in part to "a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation."

For Thursday, ERCOT forecast the power situation would be less tight than over the past week with supplies expected to exceed demand by almost 5,000 megawatts (MW) after the sun goes down and solar power stops working at around 8 p.m. local time. Earlier in the week, demand was expected to exceed supplies by around 800 MW at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday before a call for conservation.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Week ended Aug 25 Actual

Week ended Aug 18 Actual

Year ago Aug 25

Five-year average

Aug 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

32

32

61

51

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,115

3,083

2,631

2,866

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

9.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.78

2.80

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.80

11.29

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.41

13.39

53.22

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

6

6

3

7

17

U.S. GFS CDDs

200

201

189

165

145

U.S. GFS TDDs

206

207

192

172

162

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

100.9

101.1

98.8

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.2

7.4

8.4

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

108.1

108.5

107.2

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.4

1.5

1.5

2.1

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.0

6.8

5.1

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.5

12.8

10.4

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.9

46.5

44.2

42.9

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

83.7

83.3

80.9

79.6

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.9

104.2

101.9

97.2

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Wind

4

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

47

45

45

45

45

Coal

20

20

19

19

20

Nuclear

18

17

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.48

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.37

1.42

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.46

4.80

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.31

1.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.33

2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.43

1.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.62

6.49

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.21

2.32

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.94

1.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.75

31.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.50

31.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

150.00

415.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

69.00

68.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

53.00

93.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.50

97.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and DAvid Gregorio)

