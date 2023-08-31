US natgas prices rise 2% to 3-week high on hot forecasts, output decline

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Thursday on forecasts calling for the weather to remain hotter than normal through mid September and a reduction in daily gas output.

Capping gains were a bigger than expected storage build and forecasts for less demand in coming weeks as cooler weather cuts air-conditioning demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 25. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts noted the amount of gas added to storage was more than expected even though power generators burned lots of gas last week to keep air conditioners humming as extreme heat blanketed the central U.S. Utilities pulled gas from the South Central Region, which includes Texas, for a sixth straight week, the longest such streak since 2017.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.4 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.860 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT). The contract was on track for its highest close since Aug. 9.

The front-month price advanced into technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since early August.

Energy traders noted that one factor limiting gas price gains was a reduction in the amount of gas power generators were burning in the U.S. Southeast due to power outages from Hurricane Idalia.

More than 313,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, a day after the storm slammed into Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those totals were down from peaks of around 288,000 outages in Florida and over 217,000 out in Georgia.

Idalia was currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph) in the Atlantic Ocean about 45 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was heading east-northeast away from the coast and further into the ocean, the NHC said.

Texas remained hot and homes and businesses there kept their air conditioners cranked up. On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) urged consumers to conserve energy for a sixth time in the past seven days, due in part to "a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation."

For Thursday, ERCOT forecast the power situation would be less tight than over the past week with supplies expected to exceed demand by almost 5,000 megawatts (MW) after the sun goes down and solar power stops working at around 8 p.m. local time. Earlier in the week, demand was expected to exceed supplies by around 800 MW at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday before a call for conservation.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Week ended Aug 25 Actual Week ended Aug 18 Actual Year ago Aug 25 Five-year average Aug 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 32 32 61 51 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,115 3,083 2,631 2,866 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 9.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.78 2.80 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.80 11.29 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.41 13.39 53.22 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 6 6 3 7 17 U.S. GFS CDDs 200 201 189 165 145 U.S. GFS TDDs 206 207 192 172 162 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 100.9 101.1 98.8 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.4 8.4 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.5 108.1 108.5 107.2 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.5 1.5 2.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.9 7.0 6.8 5.1 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.5 12.8 10.4 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.9 46.5 44.2 42.9 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 83.7 83.3 80.9 79.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.9 104.2 101.9 97.2 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Wind 4 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 47 45 45 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 20 Nuclear 18 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.48 2.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.37 1.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.46 4.80 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.33 2.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.43 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.62 6.49 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.21 2.32 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.94 1.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 31.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.50 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 150.00 415.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 69.00 68.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.00 93.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.50 97.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and DAvid Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

