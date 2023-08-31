US natgas prices rise 2% to 3-week high on hot forecasts, output decline

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report
Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Thursday on forecasts calling for the weather to remain hotter than normal through mid September and a reduction in daily gas output.
Capping gains were a bigger than expected storage build and forecasts for less demand in coming weeks as cooler weather cuts air-conditioning demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 25. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts noted the amount of gas added to storage was more than expected even though power generators burned lots of gas last week to keep air conditioners humming as extreme heat blanketed the central U.S. Utilities pulled gas from the South Central Region, which includes Texas, for a sixth straight week, the longest such streak since 2017.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.4 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.860 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT). The contract was on track for its highest close since Aug. 9.
The front-month price advanced into technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since early August.
Energy traders noted that one factor limiting gas price gains was a reduction in the amount of gas power generators were burning in the U.S. Southeast due to power outages from Hurricane Idalia.
More than 313,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, a day after the storm slammed into Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those totals were down from peaks of around 288,000 outages in Florida and over 217,000 out in Georgia.
Idalia was currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph) in the Atlantic Ocean about 45 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was heading east-northeast away from the coast and further into the ocean, the NHC said.
Texas remained hot and homes and businesses there kept their air conditioners cranked up. On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) urged consumers to conserve energy for a sixth time in the past seven days, due in part to "a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation."
For Thursday, ERCOT forecast the power situation would be less tight than over the past week with supplies expected to exceed demand by almost 5,000 megawatts (MW) after the sun goes down and solar power stops working at around 8 p.m. local time. Earlier in the week, demand was expected to exceed supplies by around 800 MW at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday before a call for conservation.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
|
Week ended Aug 25 Actual
Week ended Aug 18 Actual
Year ago Aug 25
Five-year average
Aug 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
32
32
61
51
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,115
3,083
2,631
2,866
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
9.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.78
2.80
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.80
11.29
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.41
13.39
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
6
6
3
7
17
U.S. GFS CDDs
200
201
189
165
145
U.S. GFS TDDs
206
207
192
172
162
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
100.9
101.1
98.8
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.2
7.4
8.4
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.1
108.5
107.2
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.4
1.5
1.5
2.1
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.0
6.8
5.1
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.5
12.8
10.4
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.9
46.5
44.2
42.9
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.7
83.3
80.9
79.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.9
104.2
101.9
97.2
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Wind
4
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
47
45
45
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
20
Nuclear
18
17
17
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.48
2.50
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.37
1.42
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.46
4.80
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.31
1.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.33
2.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.43
1.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.62
6.49
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.21
2.32
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.94
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.75
31.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.50
31.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
150.00
415.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
69.00
68.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
53.00
93.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
66.50
97.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and DAvid Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.