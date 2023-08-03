US natgas prices rise 2% on lower output, hotter forecasts

Adds latest prices
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for lower output and hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, especially in Texas.
That price increase came despite a decline in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and ahead of a federal report expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage build last week as power generators burned record amounts of gas for three days in a row to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave blanketing much of the country.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 17 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 28. That compares with an increase of 37 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 37 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.004 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.1% above the five-year average of 2.679 tcf for the time of year.
Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday, Friday and early next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up during a lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents to $2.525 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT).
One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - futures are down about 44% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell about 2.5% to $2.43 per mmBtu for Thursday. Futures have traded over spot gas every day except one since the end of April.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 101.6 bcfd so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 18.
With pipeline and LNG exports expected to increase, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.7 bcfd this week to 105.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.1 bcfd so far in August due mostly to a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Jul 28 Forecast
Week ended Jul 21 Actual
Year ago Jul 28
Five-year average
Jul 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
17
16
37
37
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,004
2,987
2,451
2,679
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.1%
13.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.51
2.48
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.50
8.88
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.97
10.93
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
1
1
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
244
238
222
203
196
U.S. GFS TDDs
245
239
223
206
200
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
102.1
102.3
99.0
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.4
7.4
8.9
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.0
109.5
109.7
107.9
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.7
1.5
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.2
6.6
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
12.7
12.9
9.8
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
48.3
47.5
47.5
44.4
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.9
84.1
84.2
81.0
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
105.8
104.7
105.2
99.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
75
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Wind
7
7
7
7
6
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
46
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
17
16
17
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.43
2.49
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.18
1.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.17
5.05
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.05
1.05
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.24
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.60
1.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.75
7.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.07
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.84
2.39
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.75
28.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.50
32.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
108.00
69.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
113.75
75.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
60.75
63.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
81.00
72.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.