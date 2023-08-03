News & Insights

US natgas prices rise 2% on lower output, hotter forecasts

August 03, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for lower output and hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite a decline in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and ahead of a federal report expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage build last week as power generators burned record amounts of gas for three days in a row to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave blanketing much of the country.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 17 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 28. That compares with an increase of 37 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 37 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.004 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.1% above the five-year average of 2.679 tcf for the time of year.

Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday, Friday and early next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up during a lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents to $2.525 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT).

One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - futures are down about 44% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell about 2.5% to $2.43 per mmBtu for Thursday. Futures have traded over spot gas every day except one since the end of April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 101.6 bcfd so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 18.

With pipeline and LNG exports expected to increase, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.7 bcfd this week to 105.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.1 bcfd so far in August due mostly to a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Jul 28 Forecast

Week ended Jul 21 Actual

Year ago Jul 28

Five-year average

Jul 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

17

16

37

37

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,004

2,987

2,451

2,679

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.1%

13.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.51

2.48

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.50

8.88

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.97

10.93

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

1

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

244

238

222

203

196

U.S. GFS TDDs

245

239

223

206

200

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

102.1

102.3

99.0

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.4

7.4

8.9

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.0

109.5

109.7

107.9

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.7

1.5

2.5

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.2

6.6

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

12.7

12.9

9.8

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

48.3

47.5

47.5

44.4

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.4

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.9

84.1

84.2

81.0

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

105.8

104.7

105.2

99.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

75

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Wind

7

7

7

7

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

46

45

45

Coal

20

20

19

19

19

Nuclear

17

16

17

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.43

2.49

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.18

1.10

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.17

5.05

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.05

1.05

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.24

2.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.60

1.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.75

7.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.07

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.84

2.39

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.75

28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.50

32.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

108.00

69.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

113.75

75.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

60.75

63.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

81.00

72.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

US Markets
Stocks mentioned

LNG

