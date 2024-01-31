US natgas prices rise 1% on cooler forecasts after fall to nine-month low

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

January 31, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday after dropping to a nine-month low in the prior session on forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Energy traders said prices were also supported by a drop in output over recent days after production recovered most of what was lost during the mid-January Arctic freeze.

That Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports plants to one-year lows.

Analysts said prices were up even though the weather will remain warmer than normal through at least mid-February, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year, and with an ongoing shutdown of a liquefaction unit at U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas. The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.3 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $2.100 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract dropped about 17% to close at its lowest since April 13, 2023.

Despite Wednesday's small price increase, the contract remained in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row for the first time since mid-December.

For the month, the contract was down about 16%, putting it on track to decline for a third month in a row for the first time since December 2021.

Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest in NYMEX futures to a 28-month high of 1.46 million contracts on Jan. 29 and trade in the front-month to a 46-month high of around 404,000 contracts on Tuesday.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.0 bcfd from Jan. 29-31 after soaring 16.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-28 to a preliminary two-week high of 107.0 bcfd on Jan. 28. That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16 due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 15, but noted that the week of Feb. 4 would be cooler than the week of Jan. 28.

With slightly cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.7 bcfd this week to 127.3 bcfd next week. Those forecast were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power likely in mid- to late-February.

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast

Week ended Jan 19 Actual

Year ago Jan 26

Five-year average

Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-194

-326

-141

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,662

2,856

2,605

2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.04

2.08

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.37

9.20

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.48

9.39

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

336

319

415

422

420

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

2

5

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

337

321

420

427

424

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.2

106.4

106.0

97.8

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

10.0

9.4

9.3

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

115.8

115.3

107.1

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.3

3.3

2.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

5.7

5.9

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

14.0

12.7

8.9

U.S. Commercial

18.2

13.8

14.5

19.2

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.9

22.0

23.9

33.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

38.7

33.9

32.7

34.5

29.5

U.S. Industrial

26.2

24.7

24.8

26.3

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.3

5.2

5.1

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

2.7

2.8

3.3

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

122.5

102.5

104.1

121.6

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

144.5

125.7

127.3

142.0

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

78

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

78

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

79

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Wind

8

7

10

14

8

Solar

3

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

43

39

38

42

Coal

18

22

23

19

19

Nuclear

21

19

17

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.26

2.41

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.29

2.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.21

3.25

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.84

1.95

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.99

2.09

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.21

8.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.76

3.13

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.79

2.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.27

1.31

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

60.75

86.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.75

37.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.50

21.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.25

36.66

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.00

33.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

38.00

32.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

