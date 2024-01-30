US natgas prices plunge to 9-month low on new front-month, mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged to a nine-month low on Tuesday after the lower-priced March contract became the front-month and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Analysts also noted that U.S. industrial demand for gas was depressed, primarily due to the ongoing outage of a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country at the same time that U.S. output is rising as wells return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January.

That Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports plants to one-year lows.

On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.3 cents, or 1.1%, from where that contract closed on Monday to settle at $2.077 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That, however, was the lowest close for the front-month since April 13, 2023, and put it down about 17% from where the February contract closed when it was still the front-month on Monday.

That was the biggest daily percentage drop for the contract since it fell by 26.0% on Jan. 28, 2022, and pushed the front-month into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid December.

Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest on the NYMEX to a 28-month high of 1.45 million contracts on Jan. 26.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to jump 15.1 bcfd from Jan. 17-30 to a preliminary three-week high of 107.1 bcfd on Monday.

That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, which was due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would remain around 125.4 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power likely in mid- to late-February.

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast Week ended Jan 19 Actual Year ago Jan 26 Five-year average Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -180 -326 -141 -185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,676 2,856 2,605 2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.05 2.08 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.03 9.02 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.39 9.29 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 319 337 415 422 423 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 5 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 321 339 420 427 427 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.2 106.3 106.0 97.8 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 10.0 9.5 9.6 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 113.2 115.7 115.5 107.1 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.3 3.3 2.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 5.4 5.8 5.6 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 13.7 14.1 14.1 12.7 8.9 U.S. Commercial 18.2 13.9 14.0 19.2 16.6 U.S. Residential 30.9 22.1 23.1 33.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 38.7 33.8 32.4 34.5 29.5 U.S. Industrial 26.2 24.7 24.6 26.3 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 2.7 2.7 3.3 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 122.5 102.5 102.2 121.6 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 144.5 125.4 125.4 142.0 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 80 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Wind 8 7 10 14 8 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 43 39 38 42 Coal 19 22 23 19 19 Nuclear 21 19 17 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.41 2.36 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.57 2.33 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.25 3.80 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.95 1.93 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.09 2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.60 4.53 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.13 3.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.00 1.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.31 1.30

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 86.75 43.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.00 25.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.25 21.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.66 57.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.50 39.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.75 40.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis, David Ljunggren and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

