US natgas prices plunge to 9-month low on new front-month, mild forecasts

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged to a nine-month low on Tuesday after the lower-priced March contract became the front-month and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Analysts also noted that U.S. industrial demand for gas was depressed, primarily due to the ongoing outage of a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country at the same time that U.S. output is rising as wells return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January.
That Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports plants to one-year lows.
On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.3 cents, or 1.1%, from where that contract closed on Monday to settle at $2.077 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
That, however, was the lowest close for the front-month since April 13, 2023, and put it down about 17% from where the February contract closed when it was still the front-month on Monday.
That was the biggest daily percentage drop for the contract since it fell by 26.0% on Jan. 28, 2022, and pushed the front-month into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid December.
Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest on the NYMEX to a 28-month high of 1.45 million contracts on Jan. 26.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to jump 15.1 bcfd from Jan. 17-30 to a preliminary three-week high of 107.1 bcfd on Monday.
That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, which was due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would remain around 125.4 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power likely in mid- to late-February.
Week ended Jan 26 Forecast
Week ended Jan 19 Actual
Year ago Jan 26
Five-year average
Jan 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-180
-326
-141
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,676
2,856
2,605
2,529
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.05
2.08
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.03
9.02
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.39
9.29
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
319
337
415
422
423
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
5
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
321
339
420
427
427
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.2
106.3
106.0
97.8
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
10.0
9.5
9.6
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
115.7
115.5
107.1
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.3
3.3
2.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
5.4
5.8
5.6
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
14.1
12.7
8.9
U.S. Commercial
18.2
13.9
14.0
19.2
16.6
U.S. Residential
30.9
22.1
23.1
33.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
38.7
33.8
32.4
34.5
29.5
U.S. Industrial
26.2
24.7
24.6
26.3
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.7
2.7
3.3
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
122.5
102.5
102.2
121.6
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
144.5
125.4
125.4
142.0
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
80
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Wind
8
7
10
14
8
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
43
39
38
42
Coal
19
22
23
19
19
Nuclear
21
19
17
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.41
2.36
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.57
2.33
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.25
3.80
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.95
1.93
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.09
2.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.60
4.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.13
3.24
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.00
1.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.31
1.30
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
86.75
43.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.00
25.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.25
21.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.66
57.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.50
39.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
32.75
40.00
