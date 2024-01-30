News & Insights

US natgas prices plunge to 9-month low on new front-month, mild forecasts

January 30, 2024 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged to a nine-month low on Tuesday after the lower-priced March contract became the front-month and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Analysts also noted that U.S. industrial demand for gas was depressed, primarily due to the ongoing outage of a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country at the same time that U.S. output is rising as wells return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January.

That Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports plants to one-year lows.

On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.3 cents, or 1.1%, from where that contract closed on Monday to settle at $2.077 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That, however, was the lowest close for the front-month since April 13, 2023, and put it down about 17% from where the February contract closed when it was still the front-month on Monday.

That was the biggest daily percentage drop for the contract since it fell by 26.0% on Jan. 28, 2022, and pushed the front-month into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid December.

Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest on the NYMEX to a 28-month high of 1.45 million contracts on Jan. 26.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to jump 15.1 bcfd from Jan. 17-30 to a preliminary three-week high of 107.1 bcfd on Monday.

That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, which was due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would remain around 125.4 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power likely in mid- to late-February.

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast

Week ended Jan 19 Actual

Year ago Jan 26

Five-year average

Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-180

-326

-141

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,676

2,856

2,605

2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.05

2.08

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.03

9.02

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.39

9.29

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

319

337

415

422

423

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

5

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

321

339

420

427

427

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.2

106.3

106.0

97.8

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

10.0

9.5

9.6

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

115.7

115.5

107.1

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.3

3.3

2.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

5.4

5.8

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

14.1

12.7

8.9

U.S. Commercial

18.2

13.9

14.0

19.2

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.9

22.1

23.1

33.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

38.7

33.8

32.4

34.5

29.5

U.S. Industrial

26.2

24.7

24.6

26.3

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.2

5.2

5.1

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

2.7

2.7

3.3

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

122.5

102.5

102.2

121.6

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

144.5

125.4

125.4

142.0

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

80

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Wind

8

7

10

14

8

Solar

3

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

43

39

38

42

Coal

19

22

23

19

19

Nuclear

21

19

17

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.41

2.36

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.57

2.33

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.25

3.80

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.95

1.93

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.09

2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.60

4.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.13

3.24

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.00

1.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.31

1.30

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

86.75

43.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.00

25.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.25

21.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.66

57.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.50

39.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.75

40.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis, David Ljunggren and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

