US natgas prices plunge 5% to 6-month low on record output, mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a six-month low on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected that should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual through late December.

Analysts forecast there was currently about 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.0 cents, or 0.49%, to settle at $2.311 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 12. On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 14.

With record production and ample amounts of gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

One of the biggest signs that the market has given up on winter price spikes was the collapse of the premium of futures for March over April NGH24-J24 to an all-low near zero cents per mmBtu.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Traders have noted that gas demand peaks during the winter heating season and therefore summer prices should not trade above winter.

In addition, the premium of futures for 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record high for a third day in a row.

Analysts expect prices to rise in coming years as demand for gas grows as several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For 2024, however, analysts started to reduce their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the planned first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

In the spot market, next-day prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta dropped to their lowest since October 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.0 bcfd to a preliminary 107.3 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Texas and Oklahoma. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day decline since early November. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Dec. 27.

With the weather turning milder, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 123.7 bcfd this week to 122.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast Week ended Dec 1 Actual Year ago Dec 8 Five-year average Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -48 -117 -46 -81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,671 3,719 3,419 3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.8% 6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.43 2.43 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.21 11.51 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.75 15.98 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 317 338 475 387 409 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 319 340 378 392 413 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.1 108.9 109.1 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.8 8.6 9.0 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 116.9 117.5 118.1 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.9 4.0 4.8 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.5 14.5 13.9 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.2 13.9 13.3 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.9 22.5 21.5 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 32.5 33.1 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.6 24.4 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.8 101.7 100.6 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 121.4 123.7 122.8 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 85 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Wind 19 12 10 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 35 40 42 39 42 Coal 14 17 17 16 17 Nuclear 22 21 20 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.39 2.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.07 1.99 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.02 3.84 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.82 1.85 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.13 2.23

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.08 2.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.78 3.23

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.57 3.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.17 1.37

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.25 34.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.50 25.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 16.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 63.00 72.29

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 33.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.75 32.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.