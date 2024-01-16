News & Insights

US natgas prices plunge 13% on warmer forecasts for late January

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 16, 2024 — 03:11 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 13% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January.

Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants dropped on Monday to a three-month low.

Still, spot power and gas prices soared to multi-year highs as extremely cold weather cut gas supplies and was on track to boost daily demand to a record high.

"It appears that the run-up last week may have been overly reactive to news of the cold. As the adage goes, 'buy the rumor, sell the news' and today appears to be the latter half on full display," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates told customers in a note explaining the massive drop in futures prices.

Last week, futures jumped about 15% for a second week in a row due primarily to worries about what this week's extreme cold would do to gas supplies and demand.

The futures market is trading for February, when analysts said the country should have enough production and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices much.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 41.3 cents, or 12.5%, to settle at $2.900 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 5 and the front-month's biggest daily percentage drop since it fell about 15% on March 6, 2023.

In the spot market, power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon soared to a record high of $1,075 per megawatt hour.

Next-day gas prices jumped to $10.40 per mmBtu at the Eastern Gas South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania, their highest since July 2008, and $9.72 at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta in Canada, their highest since February 2014.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, output fell by 14.9 bcfd from Jan. 8-15 to a 12-month low of 92.8 bcfd on Monday. That drop was less than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 16-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-31.

With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.1 bcfd this week to 138.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

On a daily basis, LSEG projected total gas demand, including exports, would reach 170.0 bcfd on Tuesday, lower than LSEG forecast on Monday but still exceeding the all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas dropped to a three-month low of 11.7 bcfd on Monday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Week ended Jan 12 Forecast

Week ended Jan 5 Actual

Year ago Jan 12

Five-year average

Jan 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-123

-140

-68

-126

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,213

3,336

2,832

2,862

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.3%

11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.97

3.31

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.78

9.59

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.66

11.25

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

433

448

391

438

444

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

3

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

436

451

394

441

447

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

106.9

98.2

99.8

101.8

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.2

9.0

8.4

9.2

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

116.1

107.2

108.2

111.0

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.9

1.7

2.0

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

4.9

5.5

5.3

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.8

13.1

13.0

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

16.4

22.4

18.5

14.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

27.8

39.4

31.6

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

34.7

35.9

33.7

29.4

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

28.0

26.3

24.5

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

4.8

4.9

5.0

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.6

3.1

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

113.0

134.3

118.4

101.4

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

136.7

154.1

138.8

121.7

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

81

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Wind

13

8

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

42

40

41

Coal

19

19

16

18

Nuclear

19

20

22

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

13.20

3.15

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

13.25

2.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

16.18

5.89

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

10.40

2.45

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

23.35

3.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

16.25

3.24

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

13.30

5.53

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

17.23

2.47

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

9.72

2.68

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

60.75

44.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.00

34.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.00

22.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

1075.00

850.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

123.00

59.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

125.25

63.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

