US natgas prices plunge 13% on warmer forecasts for late January

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 13% to a one-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January.
Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants dropped on Monday to a three-month low.
Still, spot power and gas prices soared to multi-year highs as extremely cold weather cut gas supplies and was on track to boost daily demand to a record high.
"It appears that the run-up last week may have been overly reactive to news of the cold. As the adage goes, 'buy the rumor, sell the news' and today appears to be the latter half on full display," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates told customers in a note explaining the massive drop in futures prices.
Last week, futures jumped about 15% for a second week in a row due primarily to worries about what this week's extreme cold would do to gas supplies and demand.
The futures market is trading for February, when analysts said the country should have enough production and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices much.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 41.3 cents, or 12.5%, to settle at $2.900 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 5 and the front-month's biggest daily percentage drop since it fell about 15% on March 6, 2023.
In the spot market, power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon soared to a record high of $1,075 per megawatt hour.
Next-day gas prices jumped to $10.40 per mmBtu at the Eastern Gas South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania, their highest since July 2008, and $9.72 at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta in Canada, their highest since February 2014.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, output fell by 14.9 bcfd from Jan. 8-15 to a 12-month low of 92.8 bcfd on Monday. That drop was less than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 16-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-31.
With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.1 bcfd this week to 138.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
On a daily basis, LSEG projected total gas demand, including exports, would reach 170.0 bcfd on Tuesday, lower than LSEG forecast on Monday but still exceeding the all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, LNG feedgas dropped to a three-month low of 11.7 bcfd on Monday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
|
Week ended Jan 12 Forecast
Week ended Jan 5 Actual
Year ago Jan 12
Five-year average
Jan 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-123
-140
-68
-126
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,213
3,336
2,832
2,862
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.3%
11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.97
3.31
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.78
9.59
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.66
11.25
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
433
448
391
438
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
3
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
436
451
394
441
447
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
106.9
98.2
99.8
101.8
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.2
9.0
8.4
9.2
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
116.1
107.2
108.2
111.0
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
1.7
2.0
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
4.9
5.5
5.3
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.8
13.1
13.0
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
16.4
22.4
18.5
14.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
27.8
39.4
31.6
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.7
35.9
33.7
29.4
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
28.0
26.3
24.5
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
4.8
4.9
5.0
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.6
3.1
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.0
134.3
118.4
101.4
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
136.7
154.1
138.8
121.7
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
81
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
82
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Wind
13
8
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
42
40
41
Coal
19
19
16
18
Nuclear
19
20
22
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
13.20
3.15
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
13.25
2.65
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.18
5.89
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
10.40
2.45
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
23.35
3.00
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
16.25
3.24
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
13.30
5.53
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
17.23
2.47
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
9.72
2.68
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
60.75
44.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.00
34.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.00
22.25
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
1075.00
850.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
123.00
59.25
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
125.25
63.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)
