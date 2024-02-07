US natgas prices on track for 3-year low on rising output, low LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday after breaking through a key level of technical support as output rises and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low.
That puts the contract, which is currently trading at a nine-month low, on track for its lowest close in over three years.
Prices declined even though the latest forecasts called for seasonally cold weather and higher heating demand in mid- to late February than previously expected.
Traders noted output was rising as gas wells keep returning to service after freezing during an Arctic blast in mid-January, while LNG feedgas remained low due to an ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 2.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.988 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since September 2020.
That kept the contract in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row and pushed it below the psychological $2-per-mmBtu point of technical support where speculators have placed lots of put and call options.
Rising price volatility in recent weeks, meanwhile, has increased interest in gas trading with open interest in NYMEX futures rising to 1.510 million contracts on Feb. 5, the most since February 2020, for a fifth day in a row.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, was still below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 12 before sliding to mostly near- to below-normal levels from Feb. 13-22.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 122.6 bcfd this week to 125.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.5 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG was back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 2 Forecast
Week ended Jan 26 Actual
Year ago Feb 2
Five-year average
Feb 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-86
-197
-208
-193
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,573
2,659
2,397
2,336
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.02
2.01
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.04
9.02
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.47
9.46
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
367
357
341
408
402
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
1
5
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
369
358
446
412
407
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.0
105.5
105.6
101.2
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.4
9.3
9.5
9.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.4
114.9
115.1
110.2
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.6
3.6
3.0
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
5.4
6.2
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
13.4
13.5
12.6
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.9
14.2
14.9
16.3
U.S. Residential
21.8
22.6
23.1
24.3
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.9
31.4
31.8
28.6
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
24.4
24.7
24.4
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.1
100.3
101.9
100.2
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
125.9
122.6
125.1
120.9
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
77
77
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
78
78
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
79
79
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Wind
12
9
7
10
14
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
40
43
39
38
Coal
16
18
22
23
19
Nuclear
22
20
19
17
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.10
2.12
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.04
2.51
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.45
3.49
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.45
1.71
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.83
1.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.29
5.83
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.91
2.94
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.98
0.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.44
1.45
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
48.50
62.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.50
31.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
11.50
19.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
53.43
53.38
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
35.25
47.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
35.00
48.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.