US natgas prices on track for 3-year low on rising output, low LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday after breaking through a key level of technical support as output rises and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low.

That puts the contract, which is currently trading at a nine-month low, on track for its lowest close in over three years.

Prices declined even though the latest forecasts called for seasonally cold weather and higher heating demand in mid- to late February than previously expected.

Traders noted output was rising as gas wells keep returning to service after freezing during an Arctic blast in mid-January, while LNG feedgas remained low due to an ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 2.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.988 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since September 2020.

That kept the contract in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row and pushed it below the psychological $2-per-mmBtu point of technical support where speculators have placed lots of put and call options.

Rising price volatility in recent weeks, meanwhile, has increased interest in gas trading with open interest in NYMEX futures rising to 1.510 million contracts on Feb. 5, the most since February 2020, for a fifth day in a row.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, was still below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 12 before sliding to mostly near- to below-normal levels from Feb. 13-22.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 122.6 bcfd this week to 125.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.5 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG was back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late-February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 2 Forecast Week ended Jan 26 Actual Year ago Feb 2 Five-year average Feb 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -86 -197 -208 -193

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,573 2,659 2,397 2,336

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.1% 5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.02 2.01 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.04 9.02 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.47 9.46 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 367 357 341 408 402 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 1 5 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 369 358 446 412 407 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.0 105.5 105.6 101.2 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.3 9.5 9.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.4 114.9 115.1 110.2 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.6 3.0 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 5.4 6.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 13.4 13.5 12.6 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.9 14.2 14.9 16.3 U.S. Residential 21.8 22.6 23.1 24.3 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.9 31.4 31.8 28.6 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 24.4 24.7 24.4 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.1 100.3 101.9 100.2 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 125.9 122.6 125.1 120.9 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 77 77 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 78 78 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 79 79 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Wind 12 9 7 10 14 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 40 43 39 38 Coal 16 18 22 23 19 Nuclear 22 20 19 17 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.10 2.12 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.04 2.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.45 3.49 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.71 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.83 1.93

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.29 5.83 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.91 2.94 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.98 0.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.44 1.45

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.50 62.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.50 31.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 11.50 19.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 53.43 53.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.25 47.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 35.00 48.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.