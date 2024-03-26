News & Insights

US Markets
EQT

US natgas prices little changed at one-month low on mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 26, 2024 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, ample gas in storage and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain low.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.5 cent, or 0.3%, to $1.610 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT).

That puts the contract on track for its lowest close since April 23.

Futures for May NGK24, which will soon be the front-month, were also trading little changed at around $1.78 per mmBtu.

That puts May futures on track for their biggest premium over April NGJ24-K24 for a second day in a row.

On Feb. 27, gas prices fell to an intraday low of $1.511 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low winter heating demand allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

In the spot market, low demand and ample hydropower cut power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon to a record low of negative $8 per megawatt hour. The prior all-time low was negative $1.75 in May 2019.

Negative prices mean there is too much power supply in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 10.

But with seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 112.3 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to service.

Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast

Week ended Mar 15 Actual

Year ago Mar 15

Five-year average

Mar 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-33

+7

-55

-27

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,299

2,332

1,866

1,627

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

41.3%

41.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.62

1.62

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.96

8.88

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.72

9.45

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

212

229

229

219

211

U.S. GFS CDDs

15

15

29

24

21

U.S. GFS TDDs

227

244

258

243

232

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.2

99.9

100.0

102.3

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.7

8.0

7.8

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.7

107.6

107.9

110.1

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.5

3.4

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.2

6.3

5.6

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.1

13.2

13.1

9.2

U.S. Commercial

11.5

11.6

9.8

11.5

12.3

U.S. Residential

16.9

17.3

14.3

17.7

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

28.9

29.2

29.8

23.8

U.S. Industrial

24.4

24.3

23.6

23.8

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.8

89.6

84.2

90.2

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

113.5

112.3

107.1

111.7

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 29

Week ended Mar 22

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Wind

17

13

15

15

14

Solar

4

5

5

4

4

Hydro

7

8

8

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

40

38

39

38

Coal

13

13

12

13

16

Nuclear

20

20

21

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.46

1.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.58

1.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.27

2.13

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.39

1.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.37

1.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.66

1.64

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.57

1.48

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.20

-0.05

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.15

1.21

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.25

30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.50

26.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.25

14.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

29.50

24.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

-8.00

11.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

3.75

8.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
CHK
SWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.