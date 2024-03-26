US natgas prices little changed at one-month low on mild weather

By Scott DiSavino

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, ample gas in storage and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain low.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.5 cent, or 0.3%, to $1.610 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT).

That puts the contract on track for its lowest close since April 23.

Futures for May NGK24, which will soon be the front-month, were also trading little changed at around $1.78 per mmBtu.

That puts May futures on track for their biggest premium over April NGJ24-K24 for a second day in a row.

On Feb. 27, gas prices fell to an intraday low of $1.511 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low winter heating demand allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

In the spot market, low demand and ample hydropower cut power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon to a record low of negative $8 per megawatt hour. The prior all-time low was negative $1.75 in May 2019.

Negative prices mean there is too much power supply in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 10.

But with seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 112.3 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to service.

Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast Week ended Mar 15 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -33 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,299 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.3% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.62 1.62 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.96 8.88 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.72 9.45 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 212 229 229 219 211 U.S. GFS CDDs 15 15 29 24 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 227 244 258 243 232 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 99.9 100.0 102.3 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.7 8.0 7.8 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.7 107.6 107.9 110.1 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.5 3.4 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 6.3 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.1 13.2 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 11.5 11.6 9.8 11.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 17.3 14.3 17.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 28.9 29.2 29.8 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.3 23.6 23.8 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.8 89.6 84.2 90.2 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 113.5 112.3 107.1 111.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 29 Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Wind 17 13 15 15 14 Solar 4 5 5 4 4 Hydro 7 8 8 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 40 38 39 38 Coal 13 13 12 13 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.46 1.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.27 2.13 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.37 1.40 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.66 1.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.57 1.48 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.20 -0.05 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.15 1.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.25 30.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.50 26.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.25 14.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.50 24.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL -8.00 11.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 3.75 8.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

