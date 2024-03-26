US natgas prices little changed at one-month low on mild weather

By Scott DiSavino
March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, ample gas in storage and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain low.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.5 cent, or 0.3%, to $1.610 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT).
That puts the contract on track for its lowest close since April 23.
Futures for May NGK24, which will soon be the front-month, were also trading little changed at around $1.78 per mmBtu.
That puts May futures on track for their biggest premium over April NGJ24-K24 for a second day in a row.
On Feb. 27, gas prices fell to an intraday low of $1.511 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low winter heating demand allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.
Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.
EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.
In the spot market, low demand and ample hydropower cut power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon to a record low of negative $8 per megawatt hour. The prior all-time low was negative $1.75 in May 2019.
Negative prices mean there is too much power supply in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 10.
But with seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 112.3 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to service.
Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Mar 22 Forecast
Week ended Mar 15 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-33
+7
-55
-27
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,299
2,332
1,866
1,627
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
41.3%
41.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.62
1.62
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.96
8.88
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.72
9.45
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
212
229
229
219
211
U.S. GFS CDDs
15
15
29
24
21
U.S. GFS TDDs
227
244
258
243
232
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.2
99.9
100.0
102.3
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.7
8.0
7.8
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.7
107.6
107.9
110.1
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.5
3.4
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.2
6.3
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
13.1
13.2
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
11.5
11.6
9.8
11.5
12.3
U.S. Residential
16.9
17.3
14.3
17.7
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
28.9
29.2
29.8
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.3
23.6
23.8
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.2
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.8
89.6
84.2
90.2
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
113.5
112.3
107.1
111.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 29
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Wind
17
13
15
15
14
Solar
4
5
5
4
4
Hydro
7
8
8
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
40
38
39
38
Coal
13
13
12
13
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.46
1.50
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.58
1.48
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.27
2.13
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
1.34
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.37
1.40
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.66
1.64
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.57
1.48
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.20
-0.05
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.15
1.21
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.25
30.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.50
26.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.25
14.75
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
29.50
24.67
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
-8.00
11.75
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
3.75
8.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
