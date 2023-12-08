US natgas prices little changed as record LNG feedgas offsets mild weather

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Friday as record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports offset forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through late December.

Traders noted the combination of mild weather and near record output should limit the amount of gas utilities pull from storage in coming weeks.

Analysts forecast there was currently about 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Looking to 2024, analysts started to reduce U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the planned first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from its Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.4 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $2.581 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The front-month remained technically oversold with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a third day in a row for the first time since February. Earlier this week, the contract traded at a three-month low.

With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 108.1 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer-than-normal through Dec. 23.

But with the normal seasonal cooling going into winter, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 124.8 bcfd next week and 127.3 bcfd in two weeks.

The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast Week ended Dec 1 Actual Year ago Dec 8 Five-year average Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -48 -117 -46 -81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,671 3,719 3,419 3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.8% 6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.59 2.59 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.59 12.79 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.05 16.01 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 340 338 362 367 398 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 11 6 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 342 340 373 373 402 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109.0 108.1 107.9 102.7 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.8 8.9 9.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 116.9 116.8 111.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 3.9 5.0 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 14.5 14.3 11.7 8.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 13.2 14.0 13.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 25.5 20.9 22.6 21.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 33.1 32.6 30.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 25.3 24.3 24.7 24.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 108.6 99.6 102.1 98.7 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 130.0 121.3 124.8 119.3 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 85 86 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 85 84 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Wind 10 10 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 4 Hydro 5 6 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 42 39 42 41 Coal 17 17 16 17 16 Nuclear 21 20 22 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.52 2.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.00 2.73 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.98 4.89 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.85 2.09 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.13 2.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.24 9.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.53 4.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.97 1.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.38 1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.75 117.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.50 47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 24.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 70.00 69.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.00 45.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.25 42.00

