US natgas prices little changed ahead of storage report

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage build last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept air conditioning demand high.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 67 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 15. That compares with an increase of 99 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.272 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 6.0% above the five-year average of 3.086 tcf for the time of year.
Prices held steady despite forecasts for milder weather and less gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 0.9 cents, or 0.3%, to $2.742 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT).
The U.S. National Hurricane Center projected there was a 40% chance that a tropical cyclone could develop off Georgia and the Carolinas on the U.S. East Coast during the next week and a 70% chance that a cyclone could develop in the Central Atlantic between the Cape Verde islands and the Caribbean Sea.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, however, output over the past four days was on track to drop by around 2.1 bcfd to a preliminary 10-week low of 100.6 bcfd on Thursday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 30 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Oct. 1-6. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild, with averages expected to be around 71 degrees Fahrenheit (21.7 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.
With seasonally milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.3 bcfd this week to 93.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, feedgas was on track to fall to a three-week low of 11.6 bcfd on Thursday due to the shutdown of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for annual maintenance and a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Gas flows to Sabine were on track to drop to a one-month low of 3.6 bcfd on Thursday from an average of 4.5 bcfd over the past several weeks.
Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged about 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
|
Week ended Sep 15 Forecast
Week ended Sep 8 Actual
Year ago Sep 15
Five-year average
Sep 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
67
57
99
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,272
3,205
2,859
3,086
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.0%
6.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.73
2.73
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.21
11.67
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.24
14.25
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
25
25
47
42
61
U.S. GFS CDDs
99
103
102
107
86
U.S. GFS TDDs
124
128
149
149
147
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
101.8
102.0
99.2
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
6.5
7.0
8.8
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
108.3
109.0
107.0
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.0
7.3
5.6
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
13.0
12.0
11.5
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.7
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.9
4.0
4.1
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.1
36.1
35.1
36.9
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
73.3
72.5
74.3
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
100.5
95.3
93.7
93.4
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Wind
8
5
9
6
7
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
46
44
45
45
Coal
17
18
19
19
20
Nuclear
20
19
17
18
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.78
2.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.16
1.15
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.54
3.74
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.06
2.53
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.28
2.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.38
1.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.21
3.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
2.09
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.82
1.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.00
26.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
36.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
106.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.00
62.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.50
30.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
25.25
28.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.