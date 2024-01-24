US natgas prices jump 8% on cooler forecast, lingering output reduction

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 8% on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and as output remains slow to return after wells and other equipment froze in last week's arctic freeze.
The higher price came despite forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least early February, which should over time cut gas demand and boost output.
Last week, extreme cold boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to a one-year low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 19.1 cents, or 7.8%, to settle at $2.641 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). It was the biggest daily percentage gain for the front-month since Aug. 30, 2023, when prices jumped by 9.4%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 13.2 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary one-week high of 103.7 bcfd on Wednesday. That, however, is not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 8.
With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.7 bcfd this week to 124.7 bcfd next week. The forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December, but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in the coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary 13.6 bcfd on Wednesday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.
Energy analysts said part of the reason LNG feedgas has not returned to record levels is that liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas have shut at least three times so far this year. Freeport Train 2 shut on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, and Train 3 shut on Jan. 17, according to company filings with Texas environmental regulators.
Week ended Jan 19 Forecast
Week ended Jan 12 Actual
Year ago Jan 19
Five-year average
Jan 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-321
-154
-86
-148
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,861
3,182
2,746
2,714
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
4.2%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.55
2.45
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.84
8.67
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.34
9.41
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
311
292
455
432
435
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
4
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
315
296
459
436
438
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
102.8
103.2
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.4
9.8
8.5
9.1
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
112.6
111.7
111.4
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
2.4
2.3
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.7
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
13.7
13.8
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
22.3
18.2
13.8
16.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
39.2
30.9
21.7
28.2
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
39.2
34.5
32.3
29.5
U.S. Industrial
27.9
26.2
24.8
25.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
5.1
5.1
4.8
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.6
3.3
2.7
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
135.0
122.8
102.8
111.3
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
154.9
144.7
124.7
131.9
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
78
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
78
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
79
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Wind
9
10
14
8
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
5
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
39
38
42
40
Coal
23
23
19
19
16
Nuclear
17
17
19
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.15
2.35
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.15
2.19
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.69
3.59
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.68
1.97
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.08
2.18
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.75
4.64
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.31
3.43
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.68
1.83
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.35
1.42
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.50
62.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.25
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
35.00
32.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
98.33
92.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.43
49.30
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
55.25
48.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Leslie Adler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.