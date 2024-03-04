News & Insights

US natgas prices jump 6% to 3-week high as output drops

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 04, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a three-week high on Monday as producers cut output after prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in recent weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.7 cents, or 6.4%, to $1.952 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 1:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 7.

Prices collapsed to an intraday low of $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near record output, mild weather and low heating demand allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimate current gas stockpiles at around 31% above-normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

A 14%-increase in gas prices last week prompted speculators to cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in six weeks.

That decline in shorts, however, came after speculators boosted those short positions two weeks ago to their highest since March 2020 when futures prices were still plunging.

In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day gas at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to $1.47 per mmBtu, its lowest since October 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 100.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Traders said the output drop shows that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O - soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N - were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

Despite the expected reduction in gas drilling, some analysts have warned gas output could still increase this year because oil prices CLc1 were high enough to encourage producers to drill for oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota.

The number of rigs drilling for oil rose last week to its highest since November. Shale oil wells in the Permian and Bakken produce a lot of associated gas.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 17 before turning seasonally normal on March 18-19.

With cooler temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 111.5 bcfd this week to 113.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on the Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants climbed to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in March, up from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

Week ended Mar 1 Forecast

Week ended Feb 23 Actual

Year ago Mar 1

Five-year average

Mar 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-34

-96

-72

-93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,340

2,374

2,054

1,783

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

31.2%

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.98

1.84

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.22

8.15

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.30

8.37

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

227

247

324

306

304

U.S. GFS CDDs

14

12

13

13

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

241

259

337

319

315

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.3

100.8

101.5

101.8

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.6

8.6

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.6

108.5

110.1

110.4

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.6

3.7

3.7

3.1

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.7

6.9

7.6

5.6

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.9

13.7

13.1

9.2

U.S. Commercial

12.9

10.2

10.9

12.7

12.3

U.S. Residential

20.0

15.3

16.3

20.2

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.2

30.8

30.0

30.9

23.8

U.S. Industrial

24.5

23.4

23.8

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

95.2

87.1

88.5

94.8

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

120.5

111.5

113.5

116.6

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

84

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Wind

19

16

13

11

14

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

35

38

40

41

38

Coal

12

16

15

16

16

Nuclear

21

21

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.47

1.67

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.40

1.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.65

2.65

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.30

1.37

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.47

1.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.74

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.10

2.33

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.67

0.53

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.26

1.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

29.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.00

29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.00

19.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

64.00

45.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

15.25

14.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

13.75

13.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

