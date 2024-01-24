News & Insights

US natgas prices jump 6% on cooler forecast, lingering output reduction

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 24, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and as output remains slow to return after wells and other equipment froze in last week's Arctic freeze.

That price increase came despite forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least early February, which should over time cut gas demand and boost output.

Last week, extreme cold boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to a one-year low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.7 cents, or 6.0%, to $2.597 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 13.2 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary one-week high of 103.7 bcfd on Wednesday. That, however, is not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 8.

With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.7 bcfd this week to 124.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the Arctic freeze.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in the coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary 13.6 bcfd on Wednesday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

Energy analysts said part of the reason LNG feedgas has not returned to record levels is that liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas have shut at least three times so far this year. Freeport Train 2 shut on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, and Train 3 shut on Jan. 17, according to company filings with Texas environmental regulators.

In addition, train 3 at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas also shut on Jan. 22, according to company filings with state environmental regulators.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast

Week ended Jan 12 Actual

Year ago Jan 19

Five-year average

Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-288

-154

-86

-148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,894

3,182

2,746

2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.55

2.45

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.84

8.67

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.34

9.41

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

311

292

455

432

435

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

315

296

459

436

438

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

102.8

103.2

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.4

9.8

8.5

9.1

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

112.6

111.7

111.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

2.4

2.3

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.7

5.7

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

13.7

13.8

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

22.3

18.2

13.8

16.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

39.2

30.9

21.7

28.2

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

39.2

34.5

32.3

29.5

U.S. Industrial

27.9

26.2

24.8

25.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

5.1

5.1

4.8

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.6

3.3

2.7

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

135.0

122.8

102.8

111.3

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

154.9

144.7

124.7

131.9

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

78

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

78

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

79

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Wind

9

10

14

8

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

5

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

39

38

42

40

Coal

23

23

19

19

16

Nuclear

17

17

19

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.15

2.35

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.15

2.19

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.69

3.59

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.68

1.97

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.08

2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.75

4.64

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.31

3.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.68

1.83

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.35

1.42

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.50

62.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.25

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

35.00

32.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

98.33

92.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

58.43

49.30

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

55.25

48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

