US natgas prices jump 6% on cooler forecast, lingering output reduction

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and as output remains slow to return after wells and other equipment froze in last week's Arctic freeze.

That price increase came despite forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least early February, which should over time cut gas demand and boost output.

Last week, extreme cold boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to a one-year low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.7 cents, or 6.0%, to $2.597 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 13.2 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary one-week high of 103.7 bcfd on Wednesday. That, however, is not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 8.

With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.7 bcfd this week to 124.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the Arctic freeze.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in the coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-24 to a preliminary 13.6 bcfd on Wednesday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

Energy analysts said part of the reason LNG feedgas has not returned to record levels is that liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas have shut at least three times so far this year. Freeport Train 2 shut on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, and Train 3 shut on Jan. 17, according to company filings with Texas environmental regulators.

In addition, train 3 at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas also shut on Jan. 22, according to company filings with state environmental regulators.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast Week ended Jan 12 Actual Year ago Jan 19 Five-year average Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -288 -154 -86 -148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,894 3,182 2,746 2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% 11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.55 2.45 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.84 8.67 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.34 9.41 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 311 292 455 432 435 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 4 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 315 296 459 436 438 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 102.8 103.2 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.4 9.8 8.5 9.1 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 106.7 112.6 111.7 111.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 2.4 2.3 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.7 5.5 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 13.7 13.8 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 22.3 18.2 13.8 16.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 39.2 30.9 21.7 28.2 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 37.1 39.2 34.5 32.3 29.5 U.S. Industrial 27.9 26.2 24.8 25.6 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 5.1 5.1 4.8 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.6 3.3 2.7 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 135.0 122.8 102.8 111.3 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 154.9 144.7 124.7 131.9 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 78 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 78 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 79 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Wind 9 10 14 8 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 5 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 39 38 42 40 Coal 23 23 19 19 16 Nuclear 17 17 19 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.15 2.35 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.15 2.19 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.69 3.59 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.68 1.97 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.08 2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.75 4.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.31 3.43 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.68 1.83

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.35 1.42

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 42.50 62.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.25 38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.00 32.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 98.33 92.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 58.43 49.30 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 55.25 48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.