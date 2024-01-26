US natgas prices jump 6% ahead of contract expiry, slow output return

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a one-week high in volatile trade on Friday ahead of contract expiration on forecasts for higher demand in two weeks when the weather turns slightly cooler and with the slow return of output from last week's Arctic freeze.
Traders noted prices fell by over 5% earlier in the session on forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of February and the slow return of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to full service after last week's extreme cold.
Last week's freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and LNG feedgas to one-year lows.
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.1 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $2.712 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 17.
Futures for March NGH24, which will soon be the front-month, were little changed at around $2.18 per mmBtu.
For the week, the front-month gained about 8% after dropping about 24% last week.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 14.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary two-week high of 105.1 bcfd on Friday. That, however, was not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd output drop from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 10. The forecasts for the week of Feb. 4, however, were slightly cooler than the outlook for the week of Jan. 28.
With the weather expected to turn warmer, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.6 bcfd this week to 124.9 5 bcfd next week before rising to 127.8 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns cooler. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plantsfell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.
U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG said it expects one of three liquefaction units at its Texas plant will be out of service for about a month after it faced a technical issue during last week's cold.
Week ended Jan 26 Forecast
Week ended Jan 19 Actual
Year ago Jan 26
Five-year average
Jan 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-180
-326
-141
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,676
2,856
2,605
2,529
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.57
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.67
8.75
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.39
9.58
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
332
326
455
432
431
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
4
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
335
329
459
436
435
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
103.2
105.6
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.4
10.0
8.9
9.1
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
113.2
114.5
111.4
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
2.5
2.8
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.9
5.8
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
13.7
14.1
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
22.3
18.2
13.6
16.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
39.2
30.8
21.3
28.2
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
38.8
34.4
32.3
29.5
U.S. Industrial
27.9
26.2
24.8
25.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
5.1
5.2
4.8
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.6
3.3
2.7
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
135.0
122.5
102.1
111.3
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
154.9
144.6
124.9
131.9
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Wind
7
10
14
8
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
5
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
39
38
42
40
Coal
23
23
19
19
16
Nuclear
18
17
19
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.56
2.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.03
1.85
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.03
3.98
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.75
1.71
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.25
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.45
2.51
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.72
3.41
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.22
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.49
1.48
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.50
32.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.75
30.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.00
27.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
58.75
61.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.50
41.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.25
46.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)
