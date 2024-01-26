US natgas prices jump 6% ahead of contract expiry, slow output return

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 26, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a one-week high in volatile trade on Friday ahead of contract expiration on forecasts for higher demand in two weeks when the weather turns slightly cooler and with the slow return of output from last week's Arctic freeze.

Traders noted prices fell by over 5% earlier in the session on forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of February and the slow return of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to full service after last week's extreme cold.

Last week's freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and LNG feedgas to one-year lows.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.1 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $2.712 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 17.

Futures for March NGH24, which will soon be the front-month, were little changed at around $2.18 per mmBtu.

For the week, the front-month gained about 8% after dropping about 24% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 14.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary two-week high of 105.1 bcfd on Friday. That, however, was not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd output drop from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 10. The forecasts for the week of Feb. 4, however, were slightly cooler than the outlook for the week of Jan. 28.

With the weather expected to turn warmer, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.6 bcfd this week to 124.9 5 bcfd next week before rising to 127.8 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns cooler. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plantsfell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG said it expects one of three liquefaction units at its Texas plant will be out of service for about a month after it faced a technical issue during last week's cold.

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast

Week ended Jan 19 Actual

Year ago Jan 26

Five-year average

Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-180

-326

-141

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,676

2,856

2,605

2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.57

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.67

8.75

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.39

9.58

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

332

326

455

432

431

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

4

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

335

329

459

436

435

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

103.2

105.6

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.4

10.0

8.9

9.1

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

113.2

114.5

111.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

2.5

2.8

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.9

5.8

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

13.7

14.1

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

22.3

18.2

13.6

16.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

39.2

30.8

21.3

28.2

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

38.8

34.4

32.3

29.5

U.S. Industrial

27.9

26.2

24.8

25.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

5.1

5.2

4.8

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.6

3.3

2.7

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

135.0

122.5

102.1

111.3

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

154.9

144.6

124.9

131.9

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Wind

7

10

14

8

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

5

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

39

38

42

40

Coal

23

23

19

19

16

Nuclear

18

17

19

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.56

2.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.03

1.85

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.03

3.98

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.75

1.71

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.24

2.25

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.45

2.51

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.72

3.41

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.22

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.49

1.48

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.50

32.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.75

30.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.00

27.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

58.75

61.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

42.50

41.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.25

46.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

