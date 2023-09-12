US natgas prices jump 5% to one-week high on drop in daily output

Adds latest prices, EIA supply-demand forecasts

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a one-week high on Tuesday on a big drop in daily output and forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted that prices jumped despite ongoing feedgas reductions to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the past several days.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.5 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.743 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Sept. 1 for a third day in a row.

That was the front-month's biggest daily percentage gain since late August and put the contract up for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early August.

"The catalyst for the (price) move remains to be seen," said analysts at Gelber & Associates, an energy consultancy, noting it may have been caused by "speculative flows" or rumors of possible errors in the amount of gas in storage in the U.S. South Central region, which includes Texas.

During a brutal heat wave lasting much of the summer, utilities last week pulled gas from storage in the South Central region for a seventh week in a row, the longest streak during the summer since 2017, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). EIA/GAS

Utilities usually inject gas into storage during the summer and pull it out during the winter to meet peak heating demand.

"The difference between reported and actual storage (in the South Central region) may be enough to justify buying gas at current levels to immediately inject it and thereby restore storage numbers to more reasonable levels," Gelber noted.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.9 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 99.8 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since December, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected U.S. gas production and demand would rise to record highs in 2023, while U.S. power consumption will ease from last year's record high.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.7 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have eased to an average of 12.2 bcfd so far in September, down from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 9.1 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.5 bcfd over the past four days, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast Week ended Sep 1 Actual Year ago Sep 8 Five-year average Sep 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 52 33 74 76 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,200 3,148 2,760 3,002 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% 7.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.63 2.61 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.08 11.47 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.39 13.33 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 16 16 19 28 38 U.S. GFS CDDs 125 123 130 127 111 U.S. GFS TDDs 141 139 149 156 149 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.5 102.2 102.6 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.4 7.7 8.5 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 109.6 110.3 108.1 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 12.1 12.5 11.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.8 3.9 3.7 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.5 41.4 37.5 36.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 78.7 74.7 73.2 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 101.5 99.7 96.2 92.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Wind 6 9 6 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 44 45 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 19 Nuclear 19 17 18 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.50 2.53 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.76 1.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.23 3.90 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.56 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.33 2.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.10 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.50 4.49 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.11 2.23 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.87 1.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 38.25 39.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 45.50 39.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 75.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.00 86.04 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 50.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.00 51.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Ed Osmond and Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.