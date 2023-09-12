News & Insights

US natgas prices jump 5% to one-week high on drop in daily output

Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

September 12, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, EIA supply-demand forecasts

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a one-week high on Tuesday on a big drop in daily output and forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted that prices jumped despite ongoing feedgas reductions to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the past several days.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.5 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.743 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Sept. 1 for a third day in a row.

That was the front-month's biggest daily percentage gain since late August and put the contract up for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early August.

"The catalyst for the (price) move remains to be seen," said analysts at Gelber & Associates, an energy consultancy, noting it may have been caused by "speculative flows" or rumors of possible errors in the amount of gas in storage in the U.S. South Central region, which includes Texas.

During a brutal heat wave lasting much of the summer, utilities last week pulled gas from storage in the South Central region for a seventh week in a row, the longest streak during the summer since 2017, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). EIA/GAS

Utilities usually inject gas into storage during the summer and pull it out during the winter to meet peak heating demand.

"The difference between reported and actual storage (in the South Central region) may be enough to justify buying gas at current levels to immediately inject it and thereby restore storage numbers to more reasonable levels," Gelber noted.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.9 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 99.8 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since December, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected U.S. gas production and demand would rise to record highs in 2023, while U.S. power consumption will ease from last year's record high.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.7 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have eased to an average of 12.2 bcfd so far in September, down from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 9.1 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.5 bcfd over the past four days, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast

Week ended Sep 1 Actual

Year ago Sep 8

Five-year average

Sep 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

52

33

74

76

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,200

3,148

2,760

3,002

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.63

2.61

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.08

11.47

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.39

13.33

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

16

16

19

28

38

U.S. GFS CDDs

125

123

130

127

111

U.S. GFS TDDs

141

139

149

156

149

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.5

102.2

102.6

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.4

7.7

8.5

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

109.6

110.3

108.1

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

12.1

12.5

11.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.8

3.9

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.5

41.4

37.5

36.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

78.7

74.7

73.2

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

101.5

99.7

96.2

92.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Wind

6

9

6

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

44

45

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

19

Nuclear

19

17

18

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.76

1.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.23

3.90

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.56

1.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.33

2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.10

1.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.50

4.49

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.11

2.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.80

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

38.25

39.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

45.50

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.75

75.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

86.04

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

50.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.00

51.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Ed Osmond and Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

