US natgas prices jump 5% to one-week high on drop in daily output

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a one-week high on Tuesday on a big drop in daily output and forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders noted that prices jumped despite ongoing feedgas reductions to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the past several days.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.5 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $2.743 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Sept. 1 for a third day in a row.
That was the front-month's biggest daily percentage gain since late August and put the contract up for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early August.
"The catalyst for the (price) move remains to be seen," said analysts at Gelber & Associates, an energy consultancy, noting it may have been caused by "speculative flows" or rumors of possible errors in the amount of gas in storage in the U.S. South Central region, which includes Texas.
During a brutal heat wave lasting much of the summer, utilities last week pulled gas from storage in the South Central region for a seventh week in a row, the longest streak during the summer since 2017, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). EIA/GAS
Utilities usually inject gas into storage during the summer and pull it out during the winter to meet peak heating demand.
"The difference between reported and actual storage (in the South Central region) may be enough to justify buying gas at current levels to immediately inject it and thereby restore storage numbers to more reasonable levels," Gelber noted.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.9 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 99.8 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since December, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected U.S. gas production and demand would rise to record highs in 2023, while U.S. power consumption will ease from last year's record high.
But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.7 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have eased to an average of 12.2 bcfd so far in September, down from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 9.1 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.5 bcfd over the past four days, according to LSEG data.
|
Week ended Sep 8 Forecast
Week ended Sep 1 Actual
Year ago Sep 8
Five-year average
Sep 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
52
33
74
76
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,200
3,148
2,760
3,002
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.63
2.61
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.08
11.47
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.39
13.33
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
16
16
19
28
38
U.S. GFS CDDs
125
123
130
127
111
U.S. GFS TDDs
141
139
149
156
149
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.5
102.2
102.6
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.4
7.7
8.5
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
109.6
110.3
108.1
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
12.1
12.5
11.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.8
3.9
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.5
41.4
37.5
36.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
78.7
74.7
73.2
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
101.5
99.7
96.2
92.4
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Wind
6
9
6
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
44
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
19
17
18
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.53
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.76
1.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.23
3.90
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.56
1.46
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.33
2.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.10
1.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.50
4.49
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.11
2.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.87
1.80
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.25
39.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.50
39.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.75
75.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.00
86.04
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
50.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.00
51.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Ed Osmond and Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
