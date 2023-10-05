News & Insights

US natgas prices jump 5% to 8-month high on small storage build, lower output

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

October 05, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to an eight-month high on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage build, a drop in output and forecasts for seasonally cooler weather that should boost heating demand in coming weeks.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 29.

That was lower than the 92-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 126 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 103 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 3.445 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.3% above the five-year average of 3.273 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.3 cents, or 4.8%, to $3.105 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 24.

That price jump pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since late September.

On a daily basis, output dropped by 1.4 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary 14-week low of 101.2 bcfd on Thursday. Energy analysts, however, have said that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through Oct. 20.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.8 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week as the normal seasonal cooling of the weather boosts heating demand. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.4 bcfd so far in October, down from 12.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland to exit a maintenance outage over the next week or so based in part on company notices to customers that some pipeline work was expected to be completed on Oct. 4. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Week ended Sep 22 Actual

Year ago Sep 29

Five-year average

Sep 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

86

90

126

103

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,445

3,359

3,088

3,273

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

6.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.98

2.96

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.52

11.65

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.15

14.25

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

100

82

91

84

110

U.S. GFS CDDs

57

70

54

70

53

U.S. GFS TDDs

157

152

145

154

163

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.6

102.3

102.4

100.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.7

6.5

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

109.0

108.9

109.0

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.5

1.5

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.3

7.2

7.3

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.7

12.8

10.4

7.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

6.3

5.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.0

4.2

6.8

5.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

37.0

35.4

31.5

32.0

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.6

22.3

21.6

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.7

73.3

74.0

72.5

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.8

94.8

95.5

90.6

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

95

96

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

92

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

93

95

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Wind

12

8

8

5

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

44

43

46

44

Coal

16

17

17

18

19

Nuclear

19

20

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.92

2.71

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.30

1.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.91

4.58

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.28

1.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.60

2.42

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.55

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.20

6.23

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.49

1.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.67

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.75

33.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.25

61.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.50

37.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

71.00

50.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.00

24.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

60.25

46.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

