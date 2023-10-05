US natgas prices jump 5% to 8-month high on small storage build, lower output

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to an eight-month high on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage build, a drop in output and forecasts for seasonally cooler weather that should boost heating demand in coming weeks.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 29.

That was lower than the 92-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 126 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 103 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 3.445 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.3% above the five-year average of 3.273 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 14.3 cents, or 4.8%, to $3.105 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 24.

That price jump pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since late September.

On a daily basis, output dropped by 1.4 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary 14-week low of 101.2 bcfd on Thursday. Energy analysts, however, have said that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through Oct. 20.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.8 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week as the normal seasonal cooling of the weather boosts heating demand. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.4 bcfd so far in October, down from 12.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland to exit a maintenance outage over the next week or so based in part on company notices to customers that some pipeline work was expected to be completed on Oct. 4. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Actual Week ended Sep 22 Actual Year ago Sep 29 Five-year average Sep 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 86 90 126 103 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,445 3,359 3,088 3,273 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.3% 6.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.98 2.96 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.52 11.65 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.15 14.25 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 100 82 91 84 110 U.S. GFS CDDs 57 70 54 70 53 U.S. GFS TDDs 157 152 145 154 163 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.6 102.3 102.4 100.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 6.5 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 109.0 108.9 109.0 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.5 1.5 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.3 7.2 7.3 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.7 12.8 10.4 7.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 6.3 5.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 6.8 5.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.0 35.4 31.5 32.0 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.6 22.3 21.6 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.7 73.3 74.0 72.5 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 95.8 94.8 95.5 90.6 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 95 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 91 92 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 93 95 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Wind 12 8 8 5 9 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 44 43 46 44 Coal 16 17 17 18 19 Nuclear 19 20 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.92 2.71 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 1.32 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.91 4.58 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.21 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.60 2.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.20 6.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.49 1.97 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.67 1.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.75 33.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.25 61.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 37.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 71.00 50.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.00 24.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 60.25 46.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

