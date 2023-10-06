US natgas prices jump 5% to 8-month high on lower output, cooler forecasts

Adds latest prices
Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 5% on Friday and 13% for the week to an eight-month high as lower output, rising exports, cooler weather and rising heating demand forced some traders to buy contracts in a technical short squeeze.
The magnitude of recent gains "reflects a partial unwinding of the growing short position," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a note. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said last week that gas speculators net short futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges were the highest since March 2023.
If those strikes reduce the amount of LNG gas Australia exports, global gas prices will rise, including in the U.S., which is on track to become the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2023.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 15.4 cents, or 4.9%, to $3.320 per million British thermal units at 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 23.
That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since June.
And after rising for four days in a row, the contract was up about 13% for the week, after gaining 11% last week.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.
With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week and 96.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise close to record levels over the next week or so after Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.
Week ended Oct 6 Forecast
Week ended Sep 29 Actual
Year ago Oct 6
Five-year average
Oct 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
94
86
125
93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,539
3,445
3,213
3,366
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.1%
5.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.18
3.17
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.53
11.22
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.11
14.15
32.98
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
111
100
91
84
114
U.S. GFS CDDs
51
57
54
70
51
U.S. GFS TDDs
157
157
145
154
163
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.6
102.1
102.1
100.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
6.7
6.6
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
108.8
108.7
109.0
101.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.5
1.5
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.3
7.2
7.3
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.8
13.2
10.4
7.1
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.0
6.3
5.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.0
4.2
6.8
5.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
37.0
35.3
30.6
32.0
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.6
22.3
21.6
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.7
73.1
73.2
72.5
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.8
94.6
95.1
90.6
88.8
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
94
95
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
91
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
92
93
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Wind
12
8
8
5
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
44
43
46
44
Coal
16
17
17
18
19
Nuclear
19
20
20
19
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.92
2.92
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.17
1.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.17
4.91
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.07
1.28
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.60
2.60
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.20
1.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.50
7.20
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.52
2.49
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.20
1.67
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
28.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.75
49.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.75
27.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
78.50
71.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
72.25
49.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
67.50
60.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrea Ricci)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
