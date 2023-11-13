US natgas prices jump 5% on colder forecasts, record LNG export feedgas

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in late November than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
"Colder revisions to weather models over the weekend initiated the rally," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said. "It is possible that some of the move was accelerated by short-covering."
After declining for five days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.4 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $3.197 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 6.
On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 25.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule this week.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3, which was colder than normal. If correct, that would be the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.
With the return of milder weather during the week ended Nov. 10, however, analysts forecast utilities injected about 45 bcf of gas back into storage. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output hit a record 108.6 bcfd on Sunday, topping the prior daily all-time high of 108.3 bcfd on Saturday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning near to colder than normal from Nov. 22-28.
Even with colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 111.0 bcfd this week to 108.5 bcfd next week because many businesses and government offices will close for several days around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 6.0 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas in December to turn into LNG for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, feedgas to LNG export plants hit a record 14.93 bcfd on Sunday, topping the prior all-time high of 14.90 bcfd on April 13.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Week ended Nov 3 Forecast
Year ago Nov 10
Five-year average
Nov 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+45
-7
+66
+20
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,772
3,635
3,630
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.2%
4.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.20
3.03
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.06
14.60
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.19
17.26
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
279
236
360
291
296
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
10
6
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
287
246
36
302
306
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
107.1
107.6
107.4
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.3
7.8
9.6
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
114.7
115.9
115.4
111.1
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.8
2.7
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.2
6.2
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.8
14.7
14.2
12.1
7.9
U.S. Commercial
8.9
10.8
10.9
15.3
11.7
U.S. Residential
12.1
16.0
16.4
25.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
29.6
27.0
32.7
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.7
23.2
23.4
25.6
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.1
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.9
87.3
85.4
106.2
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
102.1
111.0
108.5
125.7
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
91
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
88
88
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
89
88
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Wind
11
14
10
Solar
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
Coal
19
16
17
Nuclear
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.71
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.97
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.98
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.81
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.81
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
