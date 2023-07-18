News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices jump 5% as brutal heatwave lingers

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

July 18, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through early August, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite rising output, forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected and lower than usual amounts of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing maintenance outages.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high on Monday and will likely break that on Tuesday as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.7 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $2.629 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 20 for a third day in a row.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 2.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 108.6 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

That puts global gas prices down about 65% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022, due to mild winter temperatures and above-average storage inventories in the northern hemisphere. U.S. gas futures were down about 42% so far this year. NG/EU

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Jul 14 Forecast

Week ended Jul 7 Actual

Year ago Jul 14

Five-year average

Jul 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

54

49

35

45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,984

2,930

2,396

2,611

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.3%

14.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.58

2.51

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.39

8.31

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.56

10.69

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

256

254

248

213

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

259

257

250

216

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.2

101.3

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.2

11.6

15.1

8.9

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.6

112.7

116.4

106.0

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

4.4

4.1

4.1

4.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.8

6.6

6.7

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.6

12.9

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

44.4

48.6

48.2

46.3

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.0

85.2

84.9

83.0

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

104.7

108.5

108.6

104.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Wind

6

7

6

10

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

45

45

43

42

Coal

19

19

19

18

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.46

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.70

1.58

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.88

4.67

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.53

1.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.28

2.23

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.02

1.77

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.89

4.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.16

2.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.69

1.51

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.50

42.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.00

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.50

475.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

115.25

102.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

136.00

161.96

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

96.50

145.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Aurora Ellis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.