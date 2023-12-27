US natgas prices jump 5% ahead of contract expiration

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 5% to a three-week high on Wednesday as the expiration of the January contract helped push up prices, while the outlook for colder weather also lent support.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.8 cents, or 5.4%, at $2.69 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:23 A.M. EST (1523 GMT). Prices slipped by about 6% on Tuesday.
The January contract expires as the front month on Wednesday and volatility often peaks near contract expiration days because trading volumes are usually extremely low since few in the market want to deliver or take gas from the Henry Hub.
"The weather's gotten a little cooler from what we were experiencing earlier in the month and we have the expiration of the contract," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.
"We expected some short covering going into expiration, and the market has been steadily crawling up."
Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.6 bcfd this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 132.5 bcfd during the next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.8 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Elsewhere, U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's massive Arctic LNG 2 project are unacceptable and undermine global energy security, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman said.
Week ended Dec 22 Forecast
Week ended Dec 15 Actual
Year ago Dec 22
Five-year average
Dec 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-76
-87
-195
-123
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,501
3,577
3,142
3,174
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.3%
8.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.64
2.55
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.65
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.95
11.95
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
424
348
496
393
409
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
425
349
499
398
413
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.8
108.8
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
9.1
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.4
117.3
117.9
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.4
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
5.3
4.4
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.5
13.8
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.7
15.7
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.0
20.1
26.3
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
35.2
32.4
34.9
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.1
25.4
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
2.9
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.0
97.4
110.9
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
126.6
120.6
132.5
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Wind
6
12
11
12
10
Solar
15
2
3
3
3
Hydro
14
6
6
5
6
Other
0
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
49
40
41
40
42
Coal
3
17
17
17
17
Nuclear
13
20
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.54
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.62
1.89
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.66
3.44
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.54
1.69
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.07
1.58
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.85
1.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.77
2.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.50
0.01
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.57
1.50
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
37.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.75
29.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.00
12.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.00
36.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.50
29.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.50
27.50
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.