US natgas prices jump 5% ahead of contract expiration

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 27, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 5% to a three-week high on Wednesday as the expiration of the January contract helped push up prices, while the outlook for colder weather also lent support.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.8 cents, or 5.4%, at $2.69 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:23 A.M. EST (1523 GMT). Prices slipped by about 6% on Tuesday.

The January contract expires as the front month on Wednesday and volatility often peaks near contract expiration days because trading volumes are usually extremely low since few in the market want to deliver or take gas from the Henry Hub.

"The weather's gotten a little cooler from what we were experiencing earlier in the month and we have the expiration of the contract," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

"We expected some short covering going into expiration, and the market has been steadily crawling up."

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.6 bcfd this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 132.5 bcfd during the next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.8 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Elsewhere, U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's massive Arctic LNG 2 project are unacceptable and undermine global energy security, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman said.

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast

Week ended Dec 15 Actual

Year ago Dec 22

Five-year average

Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-76

-87

-195

-123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,501

3,577

3,142

3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.3%

8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.55

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.65

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.95

11.95

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

424

348

496

393

409

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

425

349

499

398

413

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.8

108.8

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

9.1

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.4

117.3

117.9

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

3.5

3.4

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

5.3

4.4

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.5

13.8

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

12.7

15.7

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.0

20.1

26.3

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

35.2

32.4

34.9

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.1

25.4

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.6

2.9

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

104.0

97.4

110.9

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

126.6

120.6

132.5

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Wind

6

12

11

12

10

Solar

15

2

3

3

3

Hydro

14

6

6

5

6

Other

0

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

49

40

41

40

42

Coal

3

17

17

17

17

Nuclear

13

20

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.62

1.89

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.66

3.44

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.54

1.69

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.07

1.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.85

1.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.77

2.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.50

0.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.57

1.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.75

29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.00

12.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.00

36.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.50

29.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

27.50

27.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

