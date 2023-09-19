US natgas prices jump 4% to near 6-week high on daily output drop

Adds latest prices

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a near six-week high on Tuesday on a drop in daily output and as the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after Freeport LNG's facility in Texas returned to near full service.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 12.0 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $2.848 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Aug. 9.

Earlier in the day, analysts said gas prices climbed as oil prices CLc1LCOc1 rose to their highest since November 2022. Oil prices, however, ended the session down less than 1% for the day. O/R

"Surging oil prices (Tuesday morning) continue to lend support to NYMEX natural gas, with macro hedge funds buying “energy” writ large," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics told customers. Gas prices have not gained in tandem with oil, EBW noted.

After a weak first half of the year, U.S. oil prices have recovered in recent months and were up about 14% so far in 2023. Gas prices, however, have not recovered much from record losses of around 50% in the first quarter of 2023 and were still down about 37% so far this year.

Looking ahead, the premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to around 24 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since March 2020. The premium of the November 2023 contract over October 2023 NGV23-X23, meanwhile, fell to 18 cents, its lowest since September 2022.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

The industry uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on winter weather forecasts since March is the last month of the winter heating season when utilities pull gas out of storage and October is the last month of the summer cooling season when utilities inject gas into storage.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 99.6 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day drop since December 2022. Analysts, however, said preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 24 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 25-Oct. 3. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 73 degrees Fahrenheit (22.8 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will edge up to 95.8 bcfd next week from 95.3 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The 2.1-bcfd Freeport plant was on track to pull in about 2.0 bcfd of gas for a fourth day in a row on Tuesday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.

Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast Week ended Sep 8 Actual Year ago Sep 15 Five-year average Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 69 57 99 84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,274 3,205 2,859 3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.1% 6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.73 2.73 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.96 10.66 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.99 14.48 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 20 18 47 42 55 U.S. GFS CDDs 113 111 102 107 91 U.S. GFS TDDs 133 129 149 149 146 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 102.0 102.4 99.2 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.7 7.3 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.7 109.7 107.0 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.7 6.9 5.6 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 13.2 13.0 11.5 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.9 4.0 4.1 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.1 36.2 36.4 36.9 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 73.4 73.9 74.3 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 100.5 95.3 95.8 93.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Wind 5 9 6 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 44 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 Nuclear 19 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.54 2.74

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.22 1.08

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.06 4.01

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.19 1.15

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.34 2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.22

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.01 3.93

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.74 2.09

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.85 1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.00 21.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.00 29.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 46.00 42.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 31.50 40.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.50 33.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.