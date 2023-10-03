US natgas prices jump 4% to 7-week high on lower output, cooler forecasts

Adds latest prices

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a seven-week high on Tuesday on a decline in output and forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $2.949 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Aug. 9.

On a daily basis, output fell by about 1.5 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 11-week low of 101.6 bcfd on Tuesday. Energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to near normal from Oct. 7-18.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.2 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday due to expectations of seasonally cooler weather.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico so far in October held near the 7.2 bcfd monthly record hit in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance around Sept. 20.

Freeport LNG, meanwhile, sought permission from federal energy regulators to take more steps to return its export plant in Texas to full commercial operation.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast Week ended Sep 22 Actual Year ago Sep 29 Five-year average Sep 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 87 90 126 103 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,446 3,359 3,088 3,273 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.3% 6.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.84 2.84 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.18 11.91 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.40 14.63 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 71 63 91 84 102 U.S. GFS CDDs 71 73 54 70 57 U.S. GFS TDDs 142 136 145 154 159 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.6 102.3 102.3 100.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 6.9 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 109.1 109.3 109.0 x100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.7 1.7 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.3 7.1 7.2 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.8 12.9 10.4 7.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 6.1 5.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.1 6.4 5.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.0 35.7 31.4 32.0 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.6 22.2 21.6 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.7 73.6 73.2 72.5 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 95.8 95.2 95.1 90.6 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 96 93 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 93 88 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 96 91 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Wind 13 8 8 5 9 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 44 43 46 44 Coal 16 17 17 18 19 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.70 2.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.32 0.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.94 3.00 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.11 0.91 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.30 2.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.24 4.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.60 1.87 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.76 1.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.50 24.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 60.75 35.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.25 24.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 46.51 54.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.50 26.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.75 26.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)

