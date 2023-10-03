US natgas prices jump 4% to 7-week high on lower output, cooler forecasts

Adds latest prices
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a seven-week high on Tuesday on a decline in output and forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents, or 3.8%, to settle at $2.949 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Aug. 9.
On a daily basis, output fell by about 1.5 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 11-week low of 101.6 bcfd on Tuesday. Energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to near normal from Oct. 7-18.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.2 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday due to expectations of seasonally cooler weather.
RISING EXPORTS
Pipeline exports to Mexico so far in October held near the 7.2 bcfd monthly record hit in September, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance around Sept. 20.
Freeport LNG, meanwhile, sought permission from federal energy regulators to take more steps to return its export plant in Texas to full commercial operation.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Sep 29 Forecast
Week ended Sep 22 Actual
Year ago Sep 29
Five-year average
Sep 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
87
90
126
103
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,446
3,359
3,088
3,273
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
6.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.84
2.84
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.18
11.91
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.40
14.63
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
71
63
91
84
102
U.S. GFS CDDs
71
73
54
70
57
U.S. GFS TDDs
142
136
145
154
159
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.6
102.3
102.3
100.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
6.8
6.9
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
109.1
109.3
109.0
x100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.3
7.1
7.2
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.8
12.9
10.4
7.1
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.0
6.1
5.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.0
4.1
6.4
5.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
37.0
35.7
31.4
32.0
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.6
22.2
21.6
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.7
73.6
73.2
72.5
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.8
95.2
95.1
90.6
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
96
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
93
88
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
96
91
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Wind
13
8
8
5
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
44
43
46
44
Coal
16
17
17
18
19
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.70
2.68
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.32
0.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.94
3.00
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.11
0.91
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.30
2.19
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.50
1.05
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.24
4.05
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.60
1.87
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.76
1.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
24.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
60.75
35.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.25
24.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
46.51
54.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.50
26.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.75
26.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.