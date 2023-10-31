US natgas prices jump 4% on colder forecasts, rising heating demand

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a nine-month high on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.9 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.491 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 17.
That also kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since mid-October.
For the month, the contract was up about 19%, its biggest monthly percentage gain since June when it jumped about 23%. October was also the first time the contract rose for three months in a row since May 2022.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
Meteorologists forecast the weather will go from colder than normal now to mostly warmer than normal from Nov. 3-7 before turning colder again from Nov. 8-11.
With a few days of warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 110.2 bcfd this week to 105.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Oct 27 Forecast
Week ended Oct 20
Actual
Year ago Oct 27
Five-year average
Oct 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
81
74
99
57
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,781
3,700
3,486
3,574
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.41
3.35
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.98
15.55
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.91
17.90
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
250
241
169
223
233
U.S. GFS CDDs
17
18
25
21
17
U.S. GFS TDDs
267
259
194
244
250
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.9
105.0
105.1
99.2
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.2
6.8
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.4
112.2
111.9
107.2
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.7
1.6
2.6
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.6
6.8
5.1
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
14.1
11.7
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.6
10.4
10.3
7.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
7.4
14.9
14.6
10.1
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
30.9
27.2
29.3
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.1
24.0
23.4
22.5
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.3
2.2
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
87.9
83.0
77.0
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
97.3
110.2
105.5
96.4
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
92
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
91
90
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
90
90
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Wind
12
14
10
10
11
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
40
42
41
42
Coal
18
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
20
19
20
21
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.17
3.24
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.40
1.21
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.99
7.03
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.14
1.13
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.37
2.91
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.07
1.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.19
5.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.51
1.84
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.90
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
39.25
36.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.75
47.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
64.50
70.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
114.00
253.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
83.50
51.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
55.00
45.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
