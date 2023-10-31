US natgas prices jump 4% on colder forecasts, rising heating demand

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a nine-month high on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.9 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.491 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 17.

That also kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since mid-October.

For the month, the contract was up about 19%, its biggest monthly percentage gain since June when it jumped about 23%. October was also the first time the contract rose for three months in a row since May 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will go from colder than normal now to mostly warmer than normal from Nov. 3-7 before turning colder again from Nov. 8-11.

With a few days of warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 110.2 bcfd this week to 105.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast Week ended Oct 20 Actual Year ago Oct 27 Five-year average Oct 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 81 74 99 57 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,781 3,700 3,486 3,574 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.41 3.35 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.98 15.55 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.91 17.90 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 250 241 169 223 233 U.S. GFS CDDs 17 18 25 21 17 U.S. GFS TDDs 267 259 194 244 250 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.9 105.0 105.1 99.2 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.2 6.8 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.4 112.2 111.9 107.2 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.7 1.6 2.6 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.6 6.8 5.1 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.7 14.1 14.1 11.7 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.6 10.4 10.3 7.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 7.4 14.9 14.6 10.1 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 30.9 27.2 29.3 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.1 24.0 23.4 22.5 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.3 2.2 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.4 87.9 83.0 77.0 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.3 110.2 105.5 96.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 93 92 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 91 90 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 90 90 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Wind 12 14 10 10 11 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 40 42 41 42 Coal 18 16 17 16 16 Nuclear 20 19 20 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.17 3.24 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.40 1.21 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.99 7.03 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.14 1.13 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.37 2.91 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.07 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.19 5.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.51 1.84 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.90 1.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 39.25 36.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.75 47.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 64.50 70.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 114.00 253.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 83.50 51.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 55.00 45.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.