US natgas prices jump 4% on colder forecasts, rising heating demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 31, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a nine-month high on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.9 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.491 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 17.

That also kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since mid-October.

For the month, the contract was up about 19%, its biggest monthly percentage gain since June when it jumped about 23%. October was also the first time the contract rose for three months in a row since May 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 104.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will go from colder than normal now to mostly warmer than normal from Nov. 3-7 before turning colder again from Nov. 8-11.

With a few days of warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 110.2 bcfd this week to 105.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.8 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast

Week ended Oct 20

Actual

Year ago Oct 27

Five-year average

Oct 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

74

99

57

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,781

3,700

3,486

3,574

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.41

3.35

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.98

15.55

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.91

17.90

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

250

241

169

223

233

U.S. GFS CDDs

17

18

25

21

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

267

259

194

244

250

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.9

105.0

105.1

99.2

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

7.2

6.8

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.4

112.2

111.9

107.2

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.7

1.6

2.6

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.6

6.8

5.1

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

14.1

11.7

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.6

10.4

10.3

7.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

7.4

14.9

14.6

10.1

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

30.9

27.2

29.3

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.1

24.0

23.4

22.5

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.3

2.2

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

87.9

83.0

77.0

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

97.3

110.2

105.5

96.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

90

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

90

90

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Wind

12

14

10

10

11

Solar

3

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

40

42

41

42

Coal

18

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

20

19

20

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.17

3.24

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.40

1.21

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.99

7.03

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.14

1.13

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.37

2.91

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.07

1.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.19

5.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.51

1.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.90

1.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

39.25

36.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.75

47.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

64.50

70.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

114.00

253.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

83.50

51.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

55.00

45.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

NFE

