US natgas prices jump 4% on colder forecasts, record LNG export feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a one-week high on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in late November than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase occurred even though drillers kept pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground and forecasts for mostly mild weather over the next 10 days that should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks.

After declining for five days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 12.6 cents, or 4.2%, to $3.159 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:32 a.m. EST (1532 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 6.

On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest price since Oct. 25 for a fourth day in a row.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule this week.

Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3, which was colder than normal. If correct, that would be the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.

With the return of milder weather during the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast utilities injected about 45 bcf of gas back into storage. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output hit a record 108.6 bcfd on Sunday, topping the prior daily all-time high of 108.3 bcfd on Saturday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before near- to colder-than-normal temperatures prevail from Nov. 22-Nov. 28.

Even with colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 111.0 bcfd this week to 108.5 bcfd next week because many businesses and government offices will be closed for several days for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 6.0 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise by the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, feedgas to LNG export plants hit a record 14.93 bcfd on Sunday, topping the prior all-time high of 14.90 bcfd on April 13.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast Week ended Nov 3 Forecast Year ago Nov 10 Five-year average Nov 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +45 -7 +66 +20 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,817 3,772 3,635 3,630 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% 4.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.20 3.03 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.06 14.60 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.19 17.26 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 279 236 360 291 296 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 10 6 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 287 246 36 302 306 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 107.1 107.6 107.4 101.5 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.3 7.8 9.6 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 114.7 115.9 115.4 111.1 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.7 2.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.2 6.2 5.1 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 13.8 14.7 14.2 12.1 7.9 U.S. Commercial 8.9 10.8 10.9 15.3 11.7 U.S. Residential 12.1 16.0 16.4 25.1 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 29.6 27.0 32.7 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 23.2 23.4 25.6 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.9 87.3 85.4 106.2 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 102.1 111.0 108.5 125.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 93 91 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 88 88 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 89 88 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Wind 11 14 10 Solar 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 Other 1 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 42 Coal 19 16 17 Nuclear 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.71 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.97 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.98 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.81 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.18 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.88 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.81 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 68.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

