US natgas prices hold near two-week low ahead of weekly storage report

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a lingering heat wave.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 43 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 1. That compares with an increase of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 60 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.158 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 7.9% above the five-year average of 2.926 tcf for the time of year.
Prices did not react even though the weather will remain hot for at least a couple more weeks, especially in Texas, keeping power generator gas demand high.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, to $2.517 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 23.
In Texas, demand for power continued to break monthly records for September this week as homes and businesses kept their air conditioners cranked up to escape a heat wave that has lingered over the state for most of the summer.
The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged consumers to conserve power Wednesday evening and issued an emergency alert to maintain stability of the grid. There were no power outages related to ERCOT's actions.
"High demand, lower wind generation, and the declining solar generation during sunset led to lower operating reserves on the grid and eventually contributed to lower frequency, which precipitated the emergency ... declaration," ERCOT's CEO Pablo Vegas said in a statement.
ERCOT forecast the power situation would be tight again Thursday evening with supplies expected to exceed demand by less than 1,000 megawatts (MW) after the sun goes down and solar power stops working at around 8 p.m. local time.
ERCOT said it expects to set a new September peak demand record every weekday this week, but also expects those peaks to remain below its all-time high of 85,435 megawatts on Aug. 10.
Extreme heat requires utilities to burn more gas to power cooling, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from 102.2 bcfd in August and a record 102.3 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.8 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 11-week low of 100.2 bcfd on Thursday. Energy traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Even though the weather is turning seasonally cooler, meteorologists forecast temperatures will remain mostly higher than normal through at least Sept. 22.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease with that seasonal cooling from around 101.3 bcfd this week to 100.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in September from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Week ended Sep 1 Forecast
Week ended Aug 25 Actual
Year ago Sep 1
Five-year average
Sep 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
43
32
55
60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,158
3,115
2,686
2,926
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.9%
8.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.53
2.51
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.23
9.70
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.21
13.40
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
12
9
6
19
28
U.S. GFS CDDs
157
167
154
146
125
U.S. GFS TDDs
169
176
160
165
153
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
102.1
102.6
100.0
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.5
7.5
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
109.6
110.1
108.6
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.0
2.0
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.2
7.1
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.1
13.0
11.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.5
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.8
3.6
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
42.1
41.5
41.3
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.5
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.1
79.0
78.7
78.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
104.1
101.3
100.8
96.8
87.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 1
Wind
11
6
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
45
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
20
19
19
Nuclear
18
18
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.49
2.60
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.13
2.09
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.84
3.45
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.58
1.66
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.28
2.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.52
2.55
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.15
2.59
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.00
1.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.77
1.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
96.25
74.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
57.50
75.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
536.50
251.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.75
55.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.50
33.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
41.75
34.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Helen Popper )
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
