US natgas prices hold near two-week high ahead of expiration

October 27, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week high in volatile trade ahead of contract expiration and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.6 cent, or 4 0.2%, to $3.220 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:26 p.m. EDT (1626 GMT), putting the contract up for a fifth day in a row and on track for its highest close since Oct. 12 for a second day in a row.

Earlier in the session, the front-month was up about 6%.

Futures for December NGZ23, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 2% to $3.54 per mmBtu.

For the week, the front-month was up about 11% after falling about 10% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Oct. 29-Nov. 2 before becoming mostly near normal from Nov. 3-11.

Next week will be extremely cold in some parts of the country like Denver where AccuWeather meteorologists forecast Sunday will be snowy with a high of just 26 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 Celsius). That compares with a normal high of 63 F (17 C)in Denver at this time of year.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 97.6 bcfd this week to 108.2 bcfd next week as cold weather boosts heating demand before sliding to 107.3 bcfd in two weeks with the return of milder, but still seasonally cool, weather.

The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September but still below April's record high of 14.0 bcfd.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast

Week ended Oct 20

Actual

Year ago Oct 27

Five-year average

Oct 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

74

99

57

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,781

3,700

3,486

3,574

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.35

3.21

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.87

15.60

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.91

17.96

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

235

209

124

184

213

U.S. GFS CDDs

25

26

25

29

21

U.S. GFS TDDs

260

235

149

203

234

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.5

104.7

104.5

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.6

6.4

8.2

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.5

111.3

110.9

107.6

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.4

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.7

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.7

13.7

11.5

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.8

6.6

10.2

7.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

7.8

7.4

14.5

9.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

32.3

29.8

28.3

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.1

23.9

22.7

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.3

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.0

75.7

86.0

76.0

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

97.4

97.6

108.2

95.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

91

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

89

89

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Wind

14

10

10

11

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

41

42

44

Coal

16

17

16

16

17

Nuclear

19

20

21

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.87

2.86

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.02

1.23

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.87

7.73

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.08

1.12

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.38

2.04

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.23

1.27

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.26

5.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.90

1.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.74

1.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.25

38.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.00

35.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

70.00

35.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

253.33

240.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.25

42.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.00

43.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

