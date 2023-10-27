US natgas prices hold near two-week high ahead of expiration

Adds latest prices
Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week high in volatile trade ahead of contract expiration and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.6 cent, or 4 0.2%, to $3.220 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:26 p.m. EDT (1626 GMT), putting the contract up for a fifth day in a row and on track for its highest close since Oct. 12 for a second day in a row.
Earlier in the session, the front-month was up about 6%.
Futures for December NGZ23, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 2% to $3.54 per mmBtu.
For the week, the front-month was up about 11% after falling about 10% last week.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Oct. 29-Nov. 2 before becoming mostly near normal from Nov. 3-11.
Next week will be extremely cold in some parts of the country like Denver where AccuWeather meteorologists forecast Sunday will be snowy with a high of just 26 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 Celsius). That compares with a normal high of 63 F (17 C)in Denver at this time of year.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 97.6 bcfd this week to 108.2 bcfd next week as cold weather boosts heating demand before sliding to 107.3 bcfd in two weeks with the return of milder, but still seasonally cool, weather.
The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September but still below April's record high of 14.0 bcfd.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Oct 27 Forecast
Week ended Oct 20
Actual
Year ago Oct 27
Five-year average
Oct 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
81
74
99
57
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,781
3,700
3,486
3,574
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.35
3.21
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.87
15.60
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.91
17.96
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
209
124
184
213
U.S. GFS CDDs
25
26
25
29
21
U.S. GFS TDDs
260
235
149
203
234
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.5
104.7
104.5
99.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.6
6.4
8.2
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.5
111.3
110.9
107.6
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.4
1.5
1.5
2.4
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.7
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
14.2
13.7
13.7
11.5
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.8
6.6
10.2
7.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
7.8
7.4
14.5
9.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
32.3
29.8
28.3
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.6
22.1
23.9
22.7
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.0
75.7
86.0
76.0
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
97.4
97.6
108.2
95.4
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
91
92
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
89
89
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
89
89
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Wind
14
10
10
11
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
42
41
42
44
Coal
16
17
16
16
17
Nuclear
19
20
21
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.87
2.86
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.02
1.23
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.87
7.73
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.08
1.12
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.38
2.04
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.23
1.27
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.26
5.19
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.90
1.22
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.74
1.79
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.25
38.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
47.00
35.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
70.00
35.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
253.33
240.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
51.25
42.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.00
43.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.