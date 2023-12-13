News & Insights

US natgas prices hold near six-month low on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 13, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a six-month low on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected that should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual through at least late December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 1 cent, or 0.4%, to $2.301 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 12 for a second day in a row.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February.

The number of futures contracts traded on the NYMEX NG-TOT jumped to a 1.004 million on Dec. 11, its highest since March 2020.

But a lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.9%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

With record production and ample gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

The premium of futures for 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record high for a fourth day in a row.

Analysts expect prices to climb in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For 2024, however, some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 28.

With the weather remaining mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 125.0 bcfd this week to 122.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast

Week ended Dec 1 Actual

Year ago Dec 8

Five-year average

Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-48

-117

-46

-81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,671

3,719

3,419

3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.8%

6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.30

2.31

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.22

11.02

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

15.62

15.75

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

320

317

475

387

411

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

2

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

321

319

378

392

415

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.1

108.8

109.0

102.8

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.8

8.6

8.9

10.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

116.9

117.5

117.9

112.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.9

3.9

4.8

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.5

14.6

14.0

12.6

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.2

13.9

13.0

15.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

20.9

22.5

20.7

25.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

33.7

33.7

30.4

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.7

24.3

24.7

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.8

103.1

99.9

104.4

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

121.4

125.0

122.2

125.6

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

82

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

82

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Wind

13

12

10

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

39

42

Coal

16

17

17

16

17

Nuclear

21

21

20

22

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.37

2.39

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.10

2.07

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.04

4.02

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.86

1.82

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.16

2.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.00

3.08

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.15

3.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.00

1.57

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.22

1.17

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

38.25

34.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.50

48.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.00

23.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

59.08

63.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

43.25

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.00

51.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

