US natgas prices hold near six-month low on record output, mild weather

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a six-month low on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected that should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual through at least late December.
Analysts forecast there was currently around 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 1 cent, or 0.4%, to $2.301 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 12 for a second day in a row.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February.
The number of futures contracts traded on the NYMEX NG-TOT jumped to a 1.004 million on Dec. 11, its highest since March 2020.
But a lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.9%, the lowest since September 2021.
Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
With record production and ample gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.
The premium of futures for 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record high for a fourth day in a row.
Analysts expect prices to climb in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
For 2024, however, some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 28.
With the weather remaining mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 125.0 bcfd this week to 122.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 8 Forecast
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Year ago Dec 8
Five-year average
Dec 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-48
-117
-46
-81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,671
3,719
3,419
3,404
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.8%
6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.30
2.31
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.22
11.02
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.62
15.75
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
320
317
475
387
411
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
321
319
378
392
415
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.1
108.8
109.0
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.8
8.6
8.9
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
116.9
117.5
117.9
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.9
3.9
4.8
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.5
14.6
14.0
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.2
13.9
13.0
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.9
22.5
20.7
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
33.7
33.7
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.7
24.3
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.8
103.1
99.9
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
121.4
125.0
122.2
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
82
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
82
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
83
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Wind
13
12
10
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
39
42
Coal
16
17
17
16
17
Nuclear
21
21
20
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.37
2.39
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.10
2.07
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.04
4.02
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.86
1.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.16
2.13
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.00
3.08
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.15
3.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.00
1.57
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.22
1.17
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.25
34.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.50
48.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.00
23.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.08
63.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
43.25
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.00
51.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.