US natgas prices hold near one-week low on record output, lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

July 06, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week low on Thursday on near record output and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That lack of price movement came even though the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising and on forecasts the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would remain mostly hotter-than-normal through late July, especially in Texas.

In Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heat wave next week would boost electric use to fresh record highs on Monday-Thursday, July 10-13.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.6 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.651 per million British thermal units at 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close June 28 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time since late May.

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to just 60.0%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 86.0%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June, putting production on track to match the monthly record of 101.9 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near-normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 21.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 103.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in July, up from 11.5 bcfd in June. That, however, is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 30 Forecast

Week ended Jun 23 Actual

Year ago Jun 30

Five-year average

Jun 30

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

73

76

63

64

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,878

2,805

2,302

2,511

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.6%

14.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.67

2.66

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.46

11.25

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.10

12.08

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

4

2

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

238

238

230

209

200

U.S. GFS TDDs

242

242

232

212

204

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.6

101.9

102.0

97.6

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

8.0

8.5

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

109.8

110.1

106.1

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.4

2.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.5

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

13.0

13.2

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.4

3.7

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

40.6

44.9

44.4

41.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.3

21.1

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.2

81.2

81.1

77.6

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

103.0

103.3

96.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Wind

6

10

9

8

5

Solar

4

4

4

5

5

Hydro

6

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

43

42

43

45

Coal

19

18

17

16

17

Nuclear

18

17

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.65

2.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.83

1.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.94

3.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.41

1.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.34

2.27

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.65

3.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.55

3.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.32

2.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.82

1.81

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

103.75

36.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.50

32.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.00

65.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

91.10

89.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.50

49.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

31.00

48.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

