US natgas prices hold near one-week high despite drop in daily output

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Monday on a big daily drop in U.S. output and much higher global gas prices.

Capping those gains were forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and a reduction in feedgas to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the weekend.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.3 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $2.608 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 1 for a second day in a row.

Even though U.S. gas prices fell about 6% last week, speculators switched their net short futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In Europe, gas futures jumped 6% to a two-week high around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 due to ongoing strikes at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia and gas supply maintenance outages in Norway. NG/EU

Australia, Qatar and the U.S. are the world's three biggest LNG producers. Chevron's Australia facilities account for over 5% of global supply.

In Texas, power demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) dropped as the weather turned mild after breaking the monthly record for September every weekday last week as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave.

Last week's demand, however, fell short of the Texas grid's all-time high of 85,435 MW set on Aug. 10.

Extreme heat causes utilities to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Monday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early August, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal from Sept. 12-21 before turning hotter than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 26.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 95.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 10.0 bcfd due mostly to a reduction at Freeport LNG's from around 1.8 bcfd last week to around 0.7 bcfd on Monday, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast Week ended Sep 1 Actual Year ago Sep 8 Five-year average Sep 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 52 33 74 76 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,200 3,148 2,760 3,002 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% 7.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.55 2.61 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.62 10.82 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.33 13.32 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 16 14 19 28 36 U.S. GFS CDDs 123 147 130 127 113 U.S. GFS TDDs 139 161 149 156 145 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.5 102.2 102.5 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.4 7.6 8.5 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 109.6 110.1 108.1 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 12.0 12.4 11.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.8 3.9 3.7 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.5 41.1 36.7 36.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 78.4 74.0 73.2 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 101.5 99.2 95.4 92.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Wind 6 9 6 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 7 44 45 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 19 Nuclear 19 17 18 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.53 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.60 1.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.90 3.83 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.32 2.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 2.32 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.49 4.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.23 2.14 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.80 1.77 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 39.75 57.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.00 39.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 75.75 611.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 86.04 77.30 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.50 52.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.50 53.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

