News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices hold near one-week high despite drop in daily output

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

September 11, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Monday on a big daily drop in U.S. output and much higher global gas prices.

Capping those gains were forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and a reduction in feedgas to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the weekend.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.3 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $2.608 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 1 for a second day in a row.

Even though U.S. gas prices fell about 6% last week, speculators switched their net short futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In Europe, gas futures jumped 6% to a two-week high around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 due to ongoing strikes at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia and gas supply maintenance outages in Norway. NG/EU

Australia, Qatar and the U.S. are the world's three biggest LNG producers. Chevron's Australia facilities account for over 5% of global supply.

In Texas, power demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) dropped as the weather turned mild after breaking the monthly record for September every weekday last week as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave.

Last week's demand, however, fell short of the Texas grid's all-time high of 85,435 MW set on Aug. 10.

Extreme heat causes utilities to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Monday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early August, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal from Sept. 12-21 before turning hotter than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 26.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 95.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 10.0 bcfd due mostly to a reduction at Freeport LNG's from around 1.8 bcfd last week to around 0.7 bcfd on Monday, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast

Week ended Sep 1 Actual

Year ago Sep 8

Five-year average

Sep 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

52

33

74

76

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,200

3,148

2,760

3,002

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.55

2.61

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.62

10.82

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.33

13.32

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

16

14

19

28

36

U.S. GFS CDDs

123

147

130

127

113

U.S. GFS TDDs

139

161

149

156

145

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.5

102.2

102.5

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.4

7.6

8.5

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

109.6

110.1

108.1

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

12.0

12.4

11.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.8

3.9

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.5

41.1

36.7

36.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

78.4

74.0

73.2

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

101.5

99.2

95.4

92.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Wind

6

9

6

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

7

44

45

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

19

Nuclear

19

17

18

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.53

2.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.60

1.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.90

3.83

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.46

1.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.32

2.30

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.65

2.32

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.49

4.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.23

2.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.80

1.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

39.75

57.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.00

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

75.75

611.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

86.04

77.30

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.50

52.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.50

53.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.