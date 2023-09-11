US natgas prices hold near one-week high despite drop in daily output

Adds latest prices
Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Monday on a big daily drop in U.S. output and much higher global gas prices.
Capping those gains were forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and a reduction in feedgas to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas over the weekend.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.3 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $2.608 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Sept. 1 for a second day in a row.
Even though U.S. gas prices fell about 6% last week, speculators switched their net short futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In Europe, gas futures jumped 6% to a two-week high around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 due to ongoing strikes at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia and gas supply maintenance outages in Norway. NG/EU
Australia, Qatar and the U.S. are the world's three biggest LNG producers. Chevron's Australia facilities account for over 5% of global supply.
In Texas, power demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) dropped as the weather turned mild after breaking the monthly record for September every weekday last week as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave.
Last week's demand, however, fell short of the Texas grid's all-time high of 85,435 MW set on Aug. 10.
Extreme heat causes utilities to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, especially in Texas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states held at 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, the same as the record high hit in August.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary 12-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Monday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since early August, but energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal from Sept. 12-21 before turning hotter than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 26.
But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 95.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary eight-month low of 10.0 bcfd due mostly to a reduction at Freeport LNG's from around 1.8 bcfd last week to around 0.7 bcfd on Monday, according to LSEG data.
|
Week ended Sep 8 Forecast
Week ended Sep 1 Actual
Year ago Sep 8
Five-year average
Sep 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
52
33
74
76
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,200
3,148
2,760
3,002
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.55
2.61
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.62
10.82
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.33
13.32
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
16
14
19
28
36
U.S. GFS CDDs
123
147
130
127
113
U.S. GFS TDDs
139
161
149
156
145
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.5
102.2
102.5
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.4
7.6
8.5
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
109.6
110.1
108.1
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
12.0
12.4
11.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.8
3.9
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.5
41.1
36.7
36.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
78.4
74.0
73.2
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
101.5
99.2
95.4
92.4
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Wind
6
9
6
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
7
44
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
19
17
18
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.53
2.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.60
1.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.90
3.83
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.46
1.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.32
2.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.65
2.32
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.49
4.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.23
2.14
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.80
1.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
39.75
57.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.00
39.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
75.75
611.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
86.04
77.30
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.50
52.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.50
53.25
