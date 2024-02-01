News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices hold near 9-month low on mild weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

February 01, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday held near a nine-month low on forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of February, keeping heating demand for the fuel low.

That lack of price movement occurred despite a bullish drop in output so far this week and forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected, and the bearish ongoing outage of a liquefaction train at U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas. The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) remained unchanged at $2.100 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:54 a.m. EST (1354 GMT). That keeps the contract near Monday's close of $2.08 per mmBtu, which was the lowest settle since mid-April of 2023.

That also kept the contract in technically oversold territory for a third day in a row for the first time since mid-December.

Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest in NYMEX futures to 1.47 million contracts on Jan. 30, the most since February 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to an average of 103.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.7 bcfd from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 to a preliminary one-week low of 105.4 bcfd after soaring 16.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-28 as wells returned to service after freezing during Arctic cold weather in mid-January.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 16, but noted that next week would be slightly cooler than this week.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 126.7 bcfd this week to 127.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG returns to full power, which is likely to occur in mid- to late-February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $10 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast

Week ended Jan 19 Actual

Year ago Jan 26

Five-year average

Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-194

-326

-141

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,662

2,856

2,605

2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.12

2.10

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.25

9.50

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.53

9.48

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

337

336

415

422

418

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

5

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

338

337

420

427

422

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.2

106.4

105.7

97.8

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada8

10.0

9.5

9.8

9.3

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

115.9

115.5

107.1

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

3.4

3.6

2.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

6.4

6.3

5.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

14.1

12.7

8.4

U.S. Commercial

18.2

13.8

14.4

19.2

16.3

U.S. Residential

30.9

21.9

23.8

33.1

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

38.7

34.5

32.6

34.5

29.3

U.S. Industrial

26.2

24.5

24.6

26.3

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.3

5.2

5.1

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

2.7

2.8

3.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

122.5

102.8

103.5

121.6

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

144.5

126.7

127.5

142.0

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

78

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

78

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

80

79

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Wind

8

7

10

14

8

Solar

3

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

43

39

38

42

Coal

18

22

23

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

17

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.19

2.26

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.95

2.29

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.13

3.21

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.70

1.84

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.90

1.99

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.77

5.21

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.95

2.76

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.45

1.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.36

1.27

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

44.75

60.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.00

35.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.50

19.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

51.00

47.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

46.25

33.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.50

38.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.