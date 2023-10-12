US natgas prices hold near 8-month high on small storage build

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near an eight-month high on Thursday as a smaller than expected weekly U.S. storage build, soaring gas prices in Europe and a bullish increase in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports offset a bearish rise in output and forecasts for mild weather through late October.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 6.

That was less than the 88-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 125 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 93 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts expected the storage build would be smaller than usual for this time of year due in part to rising exports via pipeline to Mexico and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.5 cents, or 0.2%, to $3.372 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), just below the eight-month high of $3.376 hit earlier this week.

Before EIA released its storage report, the front-month was down about 0.9%.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared about 12% to a seven-month high of around $16 per mmBtu on worries that violence in the Middle East could reduce global supplies. NG/EU

The lack of price movement in U.S. futures kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a sixth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG fell by a record 13.6 million shares to a seven-week low of around 155.1 million shares on Oct. 10, according to data from financial firm LSEG. That share decline, worth roughly $107.4 million, topped the prior biggest daily decline of 11.1 million shares in February 2023, which was worth around $101.2 million.

UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas. Analysts noted the share sale likely showed some speculators took profits in the overbought market and was not related to UNG's monthly rollover. UNG is scheduled to start rolling expiring front-month contracts to the next-nearest month from Oct. 13-18.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September, but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.5 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 13.1 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Oct 6 Actual Week ended Sep 29 Actual Year ago Oct 6 Five-year average Oct 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 84 86 125 93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,529 3,445 3,213 3,366 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 4.8% 5.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.31 3.38 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.81 14.44 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.31 14.25 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 121 120 128 114 140 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 31 44 53 40 U.S. GFS TDDs 156 151 172 167 180 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 103.5 103.7 99.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 7.0 6.6 6.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 110.4 110.4 105.4 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.5 1.5 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.2 7.1 7.2 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 13.1 13.5 10.9 7.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 6.2 6.8 6.2 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.2 6.5 7.8 6.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 35.4 30.7 29.4 31.6 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.7 22.3 22.5 22.1 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.3 72.8 73.8 73.6 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 94.5 96.0 92.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 94 94 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 92 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 91 91 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Wind 8 11 8 8 5 Solar 5 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 42 44 43 46 Coal 17 16 17 17 18 Nuclear 21 19 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.19 3.34 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.31 1.32 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.37 5.90 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.20 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.41 2.53 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.50 6.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.86 2.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.79 1.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 31.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.00 38.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.00 24.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 75.00 54.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.25 39.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

