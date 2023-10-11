News & Insights

US natgas prices hold near 8-month high on drop in daily output

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

October 11, 2023 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held close to an eight-month high as a bullish drop in daily output and rising exports offset bearish forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

After rising for six days in a row to an eight-month high earlier this week, front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange eased 0.5 cent, or 0.1%, to settle at $3.377 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 23 for a third day in a row.

Despite the small decline, the front-month remained in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a fifth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

In the U.S. spot market, next-day gas for Wednesday at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana rose to $3.34 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2023 for a third day in a row.

The spot market, however, will continue to weigh on futures so long as next-day prices remain below the front-month. Next-day prices have closed below the front-month for 159 of the 194 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Exxon MobilXOM.N agreed to buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion that would make it the biggest producer in the Permian shale, the largest U.S. oil field, and secure a decade of low-cost production.

Global gas demand, meanwhile, will experience slower growth to 2026 after peaking in mature markets like Europe and North America, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) outlook.

In the U.S., gas production and demand will both rise to record highs in 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook(STEO).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September, but still below the monthly record of 103.1 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.9 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary one-week low of 102.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.5 bcfd this week to 95.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico held near 7.2 bcfd so far in October, the same as the monthly record high hit in September.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still well below the record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expect total LNG feedgas to rise to near record levels over the next week or so once Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage.

Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Year ago Oct 6

Five-year average

Oct 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

94

86

125

93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,539

3,445

3,213

3,366

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.1%

5.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.45

3.38

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.91

15.30

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.25

14.16

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

120

119

128

114

136

U.S. GFS CDDs

31

35

44

53

42

U.S. GFS TDDs

151

154

172

167

178

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

103.5

1037

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.9

6.4

6.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

110.4

110.0

105.4

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.5

1.4

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

7.1

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

13.0

13.1

10.9

7.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

6.1

6.9

6.2

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.2

6.5

7.9

6.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

35.4

30.8

29.4

31.6

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

22.3

22.6

22.1

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

73.0

74.1

73.6

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

94.5

95.8

92.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

94

95

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

91

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Wind

8

11

8

8

5

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

42

44

43

46

Coal

17

16

17

17

18

Nuclear

22

19

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.34

3.30

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.32

1.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.90

5.69

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.25

1.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.53

2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.75

1.46

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.40

6.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.40

2.49

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.50

28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

42.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

24.50

27.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.00

51.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

35.50

40.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

39.25

39.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters

