US natgas prices hold near 7-week low on record output, ample storage

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week low on Tuesday on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for longer than usual through late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were expected to rise from 6% above normal during the week ended Nov. 10 to 7% in the week ended Nov. 17, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The lack of price movement seen so far on Tuesday came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and as record amounts of gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.7 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.889 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EST (1438 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2.

One factor keeping a lid on futures prices so far this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.

The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 186 out of 223 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 5% to $2.49 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that some traders have already given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter (November-March). In fact, prices this winter likely already peaked in early November.

Those bearish price signals include a drop in the premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 to its lowest since November 2022, while the premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24 fell to a record low for a fourth day in a row.

The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4, meanwhile, rose to 80 cents per mmBtu, a fourth record high in a row.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as gas demand increases once several new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output hit a record 108.9 bcfd on Monday, topping the prior all-time high of 108.6 bcfd on Sunday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 before turning warmer than normal again from Dec. 3-6.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 112.5 bcfd this week to 129.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 17 Actual Week ended Nov 10 Forecast Year ago Nov 17 Five-year average Nov 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +5 +60 -60 -53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,838 3,833 3,575 3,577 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.3% 5.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.89 2.88 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.47 14.67 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.13 16.98 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 347 346 343 319 332 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 7 8 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 352 352 350 327 339 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 107.6 108.3 108.2 101.6 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.0 8.4 9.8 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.3 116.7 111.4 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.3 6.0 5.6 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.4 14.4 11.8 7.9 U.S. Commercial 10.6 11.4 15.7 14.6 11.7 U.S. Residential 15.5 17.1 25.7 23.8 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.8 29.7 31.3 29.9 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.3 23.7 25.3 24.8 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.8 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.9 88.8 106.3 100.9 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 112.4 112.5 129.7 121.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 86 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 84 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Wind 10 11 11 14 Solar 3 4 4 4 Hydro 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 1 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 41 40 40 Coal 17 16 19 16 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.49 2.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.32 2.53 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.82 5.71 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.21 2.22 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.35 2.39 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.04 3.53 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.79 5.35 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.07 1.55 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 1.78 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 47.25 36.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 47.50 35.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 76.33 80.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.75 45.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.50 47.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

