News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices hold near 7-week low on record output, ample storage

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 21, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week low on Tuesday on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for longer than usual through late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were expected to rise from 6% above normal during the week ended Nov. 10 to 7% in the week ended Nov. 17, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The lack of price movement seen so far on Tuesday came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and as record amounts of gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.7 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.889 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EST (1438 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2.

One factor keeping a lid on futures prices so far this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.

The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 186 out of 223 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 5% to $2.49 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that some traders have already given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter (November-March). In fact, prices this winter likely already peaked in early November.

Those bearish price signals include a drop in the premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 to its lowest since November 2022, while the premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24 fell to a record low for a fourth day in a row.

The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4, meanwhile, rose to 80 cents per mmBtu, a fourth record high in a row.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as gas demand increases once several new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output hit a record 108.9 bcfd on Monday, topping the prior all-time high of 108.6 bcfd on Sunday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 before turning warmer than normal again from Dec. 3-6.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 112.5 bcfd this week to 129.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+5

+60

-60

-53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,838

3,833

3,575

3,577

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.3%

5.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.89

2.88

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.47

14.67

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.13

16.98

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

347

346

343

319

332

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

6

7

8

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

352

352

350

327

339

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.6

108.3

108.2

101.6

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.0

8.4

9.8

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

116.3

116.7

111.4

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.0

3.1

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.3

6.0

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.4

14.4

11.8

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.6

11.4

15.7

14.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

15.5

17.1

25.7

23.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

29.7

31.3

29.9

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.3

23.7

25.3

24.8

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.8

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

88.9

88.8

106.3

100.9

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

112.4

112.5

129.7

121.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

86

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

82

84

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

83

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Wind

10

11

11

14

Solar

3

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

1

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

41

40

40

Coal

17

16

19

16

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.49

2.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.32

2.53

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.82

5.71

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.21

2.22

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.04

3.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.79

5.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.07

1.55

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.25

36.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.50

35.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.00

22.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

76.33

80.42

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.75

45.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.50

47.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.