US natgas prices hold near 7-week low on record output, ample storage

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a seven-week low on Tuesday on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for longer than usual through late November.
Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were expected to rise from 6% above normal during the week ended Nov. 10 to 7% in the week ended Nov. 17, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The lack of price movement seen so far on Tuesday came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, and as record amounts of gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.7 cents, or 0.2%, to $2.889 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EST (1438 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2.
One factor keeping a lid on futures prices so far this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.
The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 186 out of 223 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 5% to $2.49 per mmBtu for Tuesday.
Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.
With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that some traders have already given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter (November-March). In fact, prices this winter likely already peaked in early November.
Those bearish price signals include a drop in the premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 to its lowest since November 2022, while the premium of March 2024 futures over April 2024 NGH24-J24 fell to a record low for a fourth day in a row.
The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4, meanwhile, rose to 80 cents per mmBtu, a fourth record high in a row.
Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as gas demand increases once several new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output hit a record 108.9 bcfd on Monday, topping the prior all-time high of 108.6 bcfd on Sunday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 before turning warmer than normal again from Dec. 3-6.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 112.5 bcfd this week to 129.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Year ago Nov 17
Five-year average
Nov 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+5
+60
-60
-53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,838
3,833
3,575
3,577
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.3%
5.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.89
2.88
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.47
14.67
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.13
16.98
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
347
346
343
319
332
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
6
7
8
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
352
352
350
327
339
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
107.6
108.3
108.2
101.6
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.0
8.4
9.8
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
116.3
116.7
111.4
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.0
3.1
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
5.3
6.0
5.6
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.4
14.4
11.8
7.9
U.S. Commercial
10.6
11.4
15.7
14.6
11.7
U.S. Residential
15.5
17.1
25.7
23.8
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.8
29.7
31.3
29.9
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.3
23.7
25.3
24.8
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.8
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
88.9
88.8
106.3
100.9
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
112.4
112.5
129.7
121.7
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
86
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
82
84
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
83
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Wind
10
11
11
14
Solar
3
4
4
4
Hydro
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
1
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
41
40
40
Coal
17
16
19
16
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.49
2.62
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.32
2.53
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.82
5.71
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.21
2.22
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.35
2.39
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.04
3.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.79
5.35
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.07
1.55
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
1.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
47.25
36.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
47.50
35.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.00
22.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
76.33
80.42
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.75
45.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.50
47.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.