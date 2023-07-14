US natgas prices hold near 3-week low on rise in output, low LNG feedgas

Adds latest prices
July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-week low on Friday on forecasts for less hot weather in the U.S. Northeast, a rise in output and reduced amounts of fuel flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants as maintenance is ongoing at some facilities.
That lack of price movement came despite forecasts for the country's overall weather to remain hotter than normal through the end of July, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday, and is expected to top that on Friday and on July 18 and 19, as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to cope with a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.6 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $2.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 20 for a second day in a row.
For the week, the front-month slid about 2% after dropping about 8% last week.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 102.0 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 29.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 101.2 bcfd this week to 106.6 bcfd next week and 107.4 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But, that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. Those prices, however, were down about 62% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022, due to mild winter temperatures and above-average storage inventories in the northern hemisphere. NG/EU
In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.
|
Week ended Jul 14 Forecast
Week ended Jul 7 Actual
Year ago Jul 14
Five-year average
Jul 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
54
49
35
45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,984
2,930
2,396
2,611
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.3%
14.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.57
2.55
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.36
8.76
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.91
11.98
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
2
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
263
266
239
212
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
264
268
241
215
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
101.6
101.0
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.0
7.8
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
108.6
108.8
105.8
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
1.2
1.1
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.5
6.9
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.4
12.4
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.0
44.6
49.6
43.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.3
81.1
86.2
79.8
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
103.1
101.2
106.6
98.9
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 123
Week ended Jun 16
Wind
7
6
10
9
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
5
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
45
43
42
43
Coal
19
19
18
17
16
Nuclear
18
18
17
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.54
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.63
1.81
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.40
4.34
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.54
1.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.27
2.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.75
1.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.98
3.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.33
2.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.77
1.79
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
41.25
36.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.25
50.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
81.00
123.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
71.25
69.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.50
47.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.25
53.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
