US natgas prices hold near 3-week low on record output, mild weather

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-week low on Monday on record output, ample storage, mild weather, low heating demand and low spot prices.

After falling for eight days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $2.899 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2.

If the contract falls for a ninth day in a row, it would be the first time since October 2019 when it fell for a record 12 days in a row.

With the front-month down about 10% last week, speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since early October, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 167 out of 202 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 8% to around $2.60 per mmBtu for Monday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, output rose to a record 106.1 bcfd on Sunday, topping the prior record of 105.1 bcfd on Saturday.

Even though the weather remains milder than normal, meteorologists noted it was still turning seasonally colder with the coming of winter.

With the coming of that seasonally colder weather, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 104.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast Week ended Oct 13 Actual Year ago Oct 20 Five-year average Oct 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 73 84 61 66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,699 3,626 3,387 3,517 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% 5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.88 2.90 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.17 15.63 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 18.40 18.25 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 167 165 124 184 193 U.S. GFS CDDs 32 36 25 29 25 U.S. GFS TDDs 199 201 149 203 218 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.5 105.2 105.0 99.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.8 6.3 8.2 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.5 112.0 111.3 107.6 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.6 1.6 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 14.2 13.9 13.7 11.5 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.8 6.7 9.1 7.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 7.8 7.5 12.6 9.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 30.9 29.7 28.3 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.6 22.1 23.3 22.7 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.0 74.6 82.3 76.0 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.4 97.0 104.6 95.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 93 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 89 94 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 88 89 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Wind 10 10 11 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 41 42 44 Coal 17 16 16 17 Nuclear 20 21 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.60 2.84 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.33 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.17 7.38 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.38 1.36 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.86 2.20 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.73 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.76 11.33 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.47 2.14 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.53 1.63 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.25 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.25 43.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 105.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 99.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.75 91.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.50 74.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

