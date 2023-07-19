News & Insights

US natgas prices hold near 1-week high on output drop, lingering heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 19, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through early August, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected and slow growth in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing maintenance outages at several facilities.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Wednesday (and next week) as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $2.628 per million British thermal units at 9:43 a.m EDT (1343 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since July 12.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.8 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 99.9 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in North Dakota and Pennsylvania. That would be the biggest one-day drop since January. But analysts noted preliminary data is often revised by large amounts later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 3.

With LNG export plants expected to return soon, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 108.1 bcfd this week to 108.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.

Week ended Jul 14 Forecast

Week ended Jul 7 Actual

Year ago Jul 14

Five-year average

Jul 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

54

49

35

45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,984

2,930

2,396

2,611

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.3%

14.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.63

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.44

8.42

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.02

10.56

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

3

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

253

254

248

213

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

255

257

250

216

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.2

101.5

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.2

10.3

12.3

8.9

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.6

111.5

113.8

106.0

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

4.4

4.1

4.1

4.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.8

6.6

7.0

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.7

13.2

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

44.4

48.0

47.7

46.3

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.0

84.6

84.4

83.0

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

104.7

108.1

108.6

104.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

75

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Wind

6

7

6

10

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

45

45

43

42

Coal

19

19

19

18

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.52

2.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.89

1.70

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.71

4.88

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.61

1.53

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.90

2.02

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.61

5.89

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.23

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.69

1.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.75

42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.75

41.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.50

44.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

121.00

115.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

80.00

136.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

81.75

96.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

LNG

