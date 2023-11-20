News & Insights

US natgas prices hit one-month lows on surplus inventory

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

November 20, 2023 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by Tina Parate and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Updates with settlement price

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Monday to their lowest levels in about a month, pressured by forecasts of a milder winter and surplus storage levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7.20 cents lower at $2.89 per million British thermal units at 3:47 p.m. ET. The session low was the lowest since Oct. 23.

"The market is looking at the possibility that we're going to have a warmer-than-average winter... and if that's the case, natural gas is going to have a hard time keeping up with gains," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

"That's leading the negativity today. The other thing is that we're going into the Thanksgiving Day holiday where demand traditionally slows."

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were already about 6% above normal in the week ended Nov. 10 and were expected to reach 7% above normal in the week ended Nov. 17, according to federal energy data and analysts estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. utilities likely added 5 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, as per a Reuters poll. That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 53 bcf.

"Friday's big selloff that is being furthered today is developing in the aftermath of a much larger than expected storage injection and amid some bearish tweaks to the short-term temperature view," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates.

"From here, our eventual downside possibility to the $2.75 area now appears capable of achievement this week as technical considerations embolden the speculators to add short positions."

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 17 Forecast

Week ended Nov 10 Actual

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+5

+60

-60

-53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,838

3,833

3,575

3,577

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.3%

5.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.94

3.06

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.63

14.45

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.98

17.10

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

346

326

360

291

314

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

7

6

11

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

352

333

36

302

318

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.6

108.0

107.7

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.9

8.2

9.6

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

115.9

115.9

111.1

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.0

3.1

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.4

6.0

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.3

14.1

12.1

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.6

11.5

15.0

15.3

11.7

U.S. Residential

15.5

17.4

24.2

25.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.5

28.7

29.9

32.7

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.3

23.7

25.0

25.6

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.7

2.1

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

88.7

89.1

102.3

106.2

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

112.1

111.8

125.4

125.7

104.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Wind

11

14

10

Solar

4

4

5

Hydro

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

Coal

19

16

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.62

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.53

2.04

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.71

6.24

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.22

2.01

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.39

2.56

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.53

2.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.35

6.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.55

2.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.44

1.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.00

33.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.00

42.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.00

36.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

80.42

92.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.00

64.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

47.00

65.50

(Reporting by Tina Parate and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

