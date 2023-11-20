US natgas prices hit one-month lows on surplus inventory

Updates with settlement price
Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Monday to their lowest levels in about a month, pressured by forecasts of a milder winter and surplus storage levels.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7.20 cents lower at $2.89 per million British thermal units at 3:47 p.m. ET. The session low was the lowest since Oct. 23.
"The market is looking at the possibility that we're going to have a warmer-than-average winter... and if that's the case, natural gas is going to have a hard time keeping up with gains," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
"That's leading the negativity today. The other thing is that we're going into the Thanksgiving Day holiday where demand traditionally slows."
Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were already about 6% above normal in the week ended Nov. 10 and were expected to reach 7% above normal in the week ended Nov. 17, according to federal energy data and analysts estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. utilities likely added 5 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, as per a Reuters poll. That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 53 bcf.
"Friday's big selloff that is being furthered today is developing in the aftermath of a much larger than expected storage injection and amid some bearish tweaks to the short-term temperature view," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates.
"From here, our eventual downside possibility to the $2.75 area now appears capable of achievement this week as technical considerations embolden the speculators to add short positions."
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Nov 17 Forecast
Week ended Nov 10 Actual
Year ago Nov 17
Five-year average
Nov 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+5
+60
-60
-53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,838
3,833
3,575
3,577
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.3%
5.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.94
3.06
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.63
14.45
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.98
17.10
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
346
326
360
291
314
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
7
6
11
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
352
333
36
302
318
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
107.6
108.0
107.7
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
7.9
8.2
9.6
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
115.9
115.9
111.1
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.0
3.1
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
5.4
6.0
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.3
14.1
12.1
7.9
U.S. Commercial
10.6
11.5
15.0
15.3
11.7
U.S. Residential
15.5
17.4
24.2
25.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
28.7
29.9
32.7
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.3
23.7
25.0
25.6
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.7
2.1
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
88.7
89.1
102.3
106.2
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
112.1
111.8
125.4
125.7
104.7
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Wind
11
14
10
Solar
4
4
5
Hydro
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
Coal
19
16
16
Nuclear
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.62
2.91
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.53
2.04
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.71
6.24
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.22
2.01
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.39
2.56
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.53
2.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.35
6.20
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.55
2.22
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.44
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.00
33.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.00
42.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.00
36.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
80.42
92.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.00
64.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.00
65.50
(Reporting by Tina Parate and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))
