US natgas prices gain over 3% on higher demand, strong LNG exports

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 18, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 3% on Monday, lifted by seasonal demand and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 7.9 cents, or 3.2%, at $2.57 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of 10:29 a.m. EST, (1529 GMT).

"We're seeing a little bit of weather-based demand creeping onto the maps ... There is more hope for the natural gas markets as we continue to see strong exports as the LNG terminals are consuming roughly 15 billion cubic feet a day and that's going to continue," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 126.7 bcfd this week, up from last week's 125 bcfd, buoyed by the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year. However, demand was projected to slide to 122.0 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

Market participants also took stock of the mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea that are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea.

"Given the importance of the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a crucial transit point for both crude oil and natural gas, these suspensions mean that cargos face a lengthy diversion around the Horn of Africa which will add significant costs to company supply chains, as well as having significant inflationary impacts," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

Disruptions to Suez Canal traffic would have only a limited impact on LNG markets as they would not significantly reduce global availability, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"We note that no Suez-related LNG flow disruption has been reported at this point, to our knowledge, though today's announcement by BP that it will halt all of its shipments through the Red Sea suggests this is likely to happen to some degree."

Earlier last week, the front-month was trading in technically oversold territory. Prices were down more than 20% in the month of November.

"Perhaps this is the market's way of saying – Oops, prices have fallen too far and we need to get them up a bit," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"The degree of price uptick depends on how severe the January and February cold weather will be."

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

U.S. gas prices could start rising due to progressive erosion of a domestic inventory overhang and to higher international demand for U.S. gas and LNG, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a note.

"In our baseline scenario, we forecast the first month Henry Hub natural gas future to average $3.2/MMBtu in 2024."

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast

Week ended Dec 8 Actual

Year ago Dec 15

Five-year average

Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-55

-82

-107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,584

3,664

3,337

3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.57

2.40

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.23

10.83

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.77

15.33

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

324

334

362

367

381

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

11

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

325

335

373

373

38

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.7

108.7

102.8

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

8.9

10.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

117.2

117.7

112.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.3

3.3

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.8

3.9

4.4

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

15.0

14.5

12.6

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.9

13.1

15.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.5

21.2

25.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

34.1

35.2

33.3

30.4

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.7

24.1

24.7

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.1

104.5

99.9

104.4

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

125.0

126.7

122.0

125.6

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

83

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Wind

11

12

10

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

41

40

42

39

Coal

17

17

17

16

Nuclear

20

21

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.44

2.39

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.64

1.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.93

3.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.54

1.64

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.20

2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.88

2.02

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.48

3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.96

1.94

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.76

1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.00

28.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.50

32.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.00

22.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.68

51.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.00

52.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.50

54.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))

