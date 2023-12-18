US natgas prices gain on higher demand, strong LNG exports

Adds latest prices

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared earlier gains on Monday, but still climbed for a fourth straight session, lifted by seasonal demand and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, higher at $2.503 per million British thermal units, after having risen as much as 4.3% earlier.

"We're seeing a little bit of weather-based demand creeping onto the maps ... There is more hope for the natural gas markets as we continue to see strong exports as the LNG terminals are consuming roughly 15 billion cubic feet a day and that's going to continue," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 126.7 bcfd this week, up from last week's 125 bcfd, buoyed by the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year. However, demand was projected to slide to 122.0 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

Market participants also took stock of the mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea that are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea.

"Given the importance of the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a crucial transit point for both crude oil and natural gas, these suspensions mean that cargos face a lengthy diversion around the Horn of Africa which will add significant costs to company supply chains, as well as having significant inflationary impacts," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

Goldman Sachs, in a note, said disruptions to Suez Canal traffic would have only a limited impact on LNG markets as they would not significantly reduce global availability.

"We note that no Suez-related LNG flow disruption has been reported at this point, to our knowledge, though today's announcement by BP that it will halt all of its shipments through the Red Sea suggests this is likely to happen to some degree."

Earlier last week, the front-month was trading in technically oversold territory. Prices were down more than 20% in the month of November.

"Perhaps this is the market's way of saying – Oops, prices have fallen too far and we need to get them up a bit," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"The degree of price uptick depends on how severe the January and February cold weather will be."

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

U.S. gas prices could start rising due to progressive erosion of a domestic inventory overhang and to higher international demand for U.S. gas and LNG, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a note.

"In our baseline scenario, we forecast the first month Henry Hub natural gas future to average $3.2/MMBtu in 2024."

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast Week ended Dec 8 Actual Year ago Dec 15 Five-year average Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -55 -82 -107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,584 3,664 3,337 3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.57 2.40 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.23 10.83 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.77 15.33 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 324 334 362 367 381 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 11 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 325 335 373 373 38 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.7 108.7 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 8.9 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117.2 117.7 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.8 3.9 4.4 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 15.0 14.5 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.9 13.1 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.3 22.5 21.2 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.1 35.2 33.3 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.7 24.1 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.1 104.5 99.9 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 125.0 126.7 122.0 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 83 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Wind 11 12 10 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 41 40 42 39 Coal 17 17 17 16 Nuclear 20 21 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.44 2.39 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.64 1.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.93 3.85 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.20 2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.88 2.02

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.48 3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.96 1.94

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.76 1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.00 28.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.50 32.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.00 22.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.68 51.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.00 52.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 54.50

