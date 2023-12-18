US natgas prices gain on higher demand, strong LNG exports

Adds latest prices
Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared earlier gains on Monday, but still climbed for a fourth straight session, lifted by seasonal demand and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, higher at $2.503 per million British thermal units, after having risen as much as 4.3% earlier.
"We're seeing a little bit of weather-based demand creeping onto the maps ... There is more hope for the natural gas markets as we continue to see strong exports as the LNG terminals are consuming roughly 15 billion cubic feet a day and that's going to continue," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 126.7 bcfd this week, up from last week's 125 bcfd, buoyed by the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year. However, demand was projected to slide to 122.0 bcfd during the next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.
Market participants also took stock of the mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea that are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea.
"Given the importance of the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a crucial transit point for both crude oil and natural gas, these suspensions mean that cargos face a lengthy diversion around the Horn of Africa which will add significant costs to company supply chains, as well as having significant inflationary impacts," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
Goldman Sachs, in a note, said disruptions to Suez Canal traffic would have only a limited impact on LNG markets as they would not significantly reduce global availability.
"We note that no Suez-related LNG flow disruption has been reported at this point, to our knowledge, though today's announcement by BP that it will halt all of its shipments through the Red Sea suggests this is likely to happen to some degree."
Earlier last week, the front-month was trading in technically oversold territory. Prices were down more than 20% in the month of November.
"Perhaps this is the market's way of saying – Oops, prices have fallen too far and we need to get them up a bit," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
"The degree of price uptick depends on how severe the January and February cold weather will be."
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
U.S. gas prices could start rising due to progressive erosion of a domestic inventory overhang and to higher international demand for U.S. gas and LNG, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a note.
"In our baseline scenario, we forecast the first month Henry Hub natural gas future to average $3.2/MMBtu in 2024."
Week ended Dec 15 Forecast
Week ended Dec 8 Actual
Year ago Dec 15
Five-year average
Dec 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-55
-82
-107
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,584
3,664
3,337
3,297
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.57
2.40
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.23
10.83
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.77
15.33
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
324
334
362
367
381
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
11
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
325
335
373
373
38
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.7
108.7
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
8.9
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117.2
117.7
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.3
3.3
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.8
3.9
4.4
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
15.0
14.5
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.9
13.1
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.5
21.2
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.1
35.2
33.3
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.7
24.1
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.7
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.1
104.5
99.9
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
125.0
126.7
122.0
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
82
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Wind
11
12
10
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
41
40
42
39
Coal
17
17
17
16
Nuclear
20
21
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.44
2.39
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.64
1.74
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.93
3.85
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.54
1.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.20
2.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.88
2.02
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.48
3.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.96
1.94
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.76
1.25
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.00
28.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.50
32.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
18.00
22.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
62.68
51.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.00
52.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.50
54.50
