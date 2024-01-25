News & Insights

US natgas prices gain 4% to one-week high ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 25, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and the slow return of output remains after wells and other equipment froze in last week's Arctic freeze.

That price increase also came ahead of a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual weekly storage withdrawal due to last week's extreme weather.

Last week, extreme cold boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to a one-year low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 321 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 19.

That would be the biggest weekly withdrawal since utilities pulled 338 bcf of gas out of storage during a brutal freeze in February 2021 and the all-time record withdrawal of 359 bcf in January 2018. There was a much smaller withdrawal of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 148 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents, or 4.1%, to $2.750 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EST (1428 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 17.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 13.7 bcfd from Jan. 17-25 to a preliminary 104.2 bcfd on Thursday. That, however, was not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd output drop from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 9.

With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.7 bcfd this week to 125.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December, but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in the coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-25 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Thursday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast

Week ended Jan 12 Actual

Year ago Jan 19

Five-year average

Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-321

-154

-86

-148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,861

3,182

2,746

2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.2%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.82

2.64

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.84

9.18

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.58

9.34

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

326

311

455

432

433

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

4

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

329

315

459

436

436

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

103.0

103.8

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.4

10.0

8.8

9.1

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

113.0

112.6

111.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.8

5.7

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

13.7

14.1

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

22.3

18.2

13.8

16.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

39.2

30.9

21.8

28.2

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

38.8

34.6

32.3

29.5

U.S. Industrial

27.9

26.2

24.8

25.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

5.1

5.1

4.8

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.6

3.3

2.7

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

135.0

122.6

103.1

111.3

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

154.9

144.7

125.5

131.9

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Wind

8

10

14

8

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

5

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

39

38

42

40

Coal

23

23

19

19

16

Nuclear

18

17

19

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.45

2.15

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.85

2.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.98

3.69

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.71

1.68

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.25

2.08

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.51

2.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.41

3.31

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.16

1.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.48

1.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.25

42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.50

28.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.75

35.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

61.00

98.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.00

58.43

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.50

55.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

