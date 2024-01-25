US natgas prices gain 4% to one-week high ahead of storage report

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and the slow return of output remains after wells and other equipment froze in last week's Arctic freeze.

That price increase also came ahead of a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual weekly storage withdrawal due to last week's extreme weather.

Last week, extreme cold boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to a one-year low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 321 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 19.

That would be the biggest weekly withdrawal since utilities pulled 338 bcf of gas out of storage during a brutal freeze in February 2021 and the all-time record withdrawal of 359 bcf in January 2018. There was a much smaller withdrawal of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 148 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents, or 4.1%, to $2.750 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EST (1428 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 17.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 13.7 bcfd from Jan. 17-25 to a preliminary 104.2 bcfd on Thursday. That, however, was not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd output drop from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 9.

With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.7 bcfd this week to 125.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December, but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in the coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-25 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Thursday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast Week ended Jan 12 Actual Year ago Jan 19 Five-year average Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -321 -154 -86 -148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,861 3,182 2,746 2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 4.2% 11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.82 2.64 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.84 9.18 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.58 9.34 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 326 311 455 432 433 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 4 4 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 329 315 459 436 436 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 103.0 103.8 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.4 10.0 8.8 9.1 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 106.7 113.0 112.6 111.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.5 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 13.7 14.1 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 22.3 18.2 13.8 16.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 39.2 30.9 21.8 28.2 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 37.1 38.8 34.6 32.3 29.5 U.S. Industrial 27.9 26.2 24.8 25.6 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 5.1 5.1 4.8 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.6 3.3 2.7 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 135.0 122.6 103.1 111.3 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 154.9 144.7 125.5 131.9 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Wind 8 10 14 8 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 5 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 39 38 42 40 Coal 23 23 19 19 16 Nuclear 18 17 19 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.45 2.15 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.85 2.15 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.98 3.69 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.71 1.68 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.25 2.08

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.51 2.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.41 3.31 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.16 1.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.48 1.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.25 42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.50 28.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.75 35.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 61.00 98.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.00 58.43 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.50 55.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

