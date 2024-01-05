US natgas prices gain 3% to six-week high with extreme cold coming

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices climbed about 3% to a six-week high on Friday forecasts that extreme cold weather in mid- to late January will boost demand for the fuel for heating to its highest since hitting a record during a winter storm in December 2022.

In addition to sky-high demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.

Traders also noted that gas prices were up for a fourth day in a row because output was already down since hitting record highs in December and as record amounts of gas continued to flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Prices rose despite forecasts for mild weather this week and next, and ample amounts of gas in storage. Analysts said there was currently about 12.1% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.2 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $2.893 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 22.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the nation's weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 11 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 12-20.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 135.0 bcfd this week to 135.9 bcfd next week and 150.1 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. demand, including exports, would reach 158.2 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts. That would be the most since winter storm Elliott in December 2022 but would fall short of the daily all-time high of 162.5 bcfd on Dec. 23, 2022, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.6 bcfd in December but still well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 5 Forecast Week ended Dec 29 Actual Year ago Jan 5 Five-year average Jan 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -123 -14 +11 -87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,353 3,476 2,934 2,990 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.1% 13.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.75 2.82 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.10 10.83 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.56 11.50 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 473 467 328 439 445 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 5 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 474 468 333 443 448 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.8 107.9 107.4 100.7 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.5 9.1 9.0 8.7 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.3 117.1 116.4 109.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.0 2.7 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.3 5.0 5.4 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.7 11.9 8.9 U.S. Commercial 12.8 15.6 16.5 13.4 16.6 U.S. Residential 20.3 25.9 28.1 21.4 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 36.5 34.7 28.2 29.5 U.S. Industrial 24.3 25.6 25.6 24.0 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.4 112.1 113.4 95.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 120.0 135.0 135.9 115.8 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 78 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Wind 8 11 11 11 12 Solar 2 2 2 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 40 41 41 40 Coal 19 16 18 17 17 Nuclear 20 22 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.83 2.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.57 3.77 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.93 4.04 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.31 2.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.58 2.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.36 6.34 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.64 3.95 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.54 2.31 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.85 1.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.75 52.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.50 43.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 19.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.25 63.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 55.75 35.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.25 41.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)

