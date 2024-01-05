US natgas prices gain 3% to six-week high with extreme cold coming

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices climbed about 3% to a six-week high on Friday forecasts that extreme cold weather in mid- to late January will boost demand for the fuel for heating to its highest since hitting a record during a winter storm in December 2022.
In addition to sky-high demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.
Traders also noted that gas prices were up for a fourth day in a row because output was already down since hitting record highs in December and as record amounts of gas continued to flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Prices rose despite forecasts for mild weather this week and next, and ample amounts of gas in storage. Analysts said there was currently about 12.1% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.2 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $2.893 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 22.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected the nation's weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 11 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 12-20.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 135.0 bcfd this week to 135.9 bcfd next week and 150.1 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
On a daily basis, total U.S. demand, including exports, would reach 158.2 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts. That would be the most since winter storm Elliott in December 2022 but would fall short of the daily all-time high of 162.5 bcfd on Dec. 23, 2022, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.6 bcfd in December but still well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Jan 5 Forecast
Week ended Dec 29 Actual
Year ago Jan 5
Five-year average
Jan 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-123
-14
+11
-87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,476
2,934
2,990
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.1%
13.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.75
2.82
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.10
10.83
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.56
11.50
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
473
467
328
439
445
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
5
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
474
468
333
443
448
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.8
107.9
107.4
100.7
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.5
9.1
9.0
8.7
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.3
117.1
116.4
109.4
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.0
2.7
3.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.3
5.0
5.4
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.7
14.7
11.9
8.9
U.S. Commercial
12.8
15.6
16.5
13.4
16.6
U.S. Residential
20.3
25.9
28.1
21.4
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
36.5
34.7
28.2
29.5
U.S. Industrial
24.3
25.6
25.6
24.0
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
3.0
3.0
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
96.4
112.1
113.4
95.4
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
135.0
135.9
115.8
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Wind
8
11
11
11
12
Solar
2
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
7
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
40
41
41
40
Coal
19
16
18
17
17
Nuclear
20
22
20
20
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.83
2.57
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.57
3.77
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.93
4.04
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.31
2.32
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.58
2.48
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.36
6.34
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.64
3.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.54
2.31
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.85
1.44
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.75
52.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.50
43.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
19.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
57.25
63.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.75
35.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.25
41.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.