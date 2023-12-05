US natgas prices gain 3% on colder forecasts, record LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite near record U.S. output that has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast U.S. gas stockpiles on Dec. 1 were about 7.2% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.1 cents, or 3.0%, to $2.775 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT).

Despite Tuesday's price increase, the futures market has been sending signals for weeks that many traders do not expect to see price spikes this winter (November-March) due to record production and ample amounts of gas in storage. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary four-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Tuesday. Traders, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer than normal Dec. 5-10 to near normal from Dec. 11-16 before switching back to warmer than normal from Dec. 17-20.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.4 bcfd this week to 125.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.8 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast Week ended Nov 24 Actual Year ago Dec 1 Five-year average Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -101 +10 -30 -48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,735 3,836 3,465 3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.2% 8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.72 2.69 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.29 12.81 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.05 16.25 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 339 330 362 367 388 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 11 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 342 333 373 373 393 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109.0 107.8 108.1 102.7 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.8 9.1 9.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 116.6 117.2 111.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 4.3 5.4 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 14.3 14.0 11.7 8.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 13.2 14.3 13.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 25.5 21.0 23.2 21.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 32.9 32.6 30.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 25.3 25.3 24.8 24.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.6 2.7 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 108.6 99.6 103.1 98.7 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 130.0 121.4 125.7 119.3 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 86 87 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 86 87 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Wind 12 10 11 9 11 Solar 2 3 3 3 4 Hydro 5 6 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 39 42 41 Coal 17 17 16 17 16 Nuclear 22 20 22 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.55 2.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.26 1.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.68 4.81 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.13 1.89 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.52 2.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.79 2.51

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.54 4.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.77 1.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.60 1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 66.50 37.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 45.50 33.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.25 29.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 68.00 70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 57.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.00 50.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.