US natgas prices gain 3% on colder forecasts, record LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flowed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That price increase came despite near record U.S. output that has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast U.S. gas stockpiles on Dec. 1 were about 7.2% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.1 cents, or 3.0%, to $2.775 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT).
Despite Tuesday's price increase, the futures market has been sending signals for weeks that many traders do not expect to see price spikes this winter (November-March) due to record production and ample amounts of gas in storage. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary four-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Tuesday. Traders, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer than normal Dec. 5-10 to near normal from Dec. 11-16 before switching back to warmer than normal from Dec. 17-20.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.4 bcfd this week to 125.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 3.8 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 1 Forecast
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-101
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,735
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.2%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.72
2.69
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.29
12.81
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.05
16.25
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
339
330
362
367
388
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
11
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
342
333
373
373
393
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
107.8
108.1
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.8
9.1
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
116.6
117.2
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.2
3.2
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
4.3
5.4
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.3
14.0
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.2
14.3
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
21.0
23.2
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
32.9
32.6
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
25.3
24.8
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.6
2.7
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.6
99.6
103.1
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
130.0
121.4
125.7
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
86
87
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
86
87
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
12
10
11
9
11
Solar
2
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
42
39
42
41
Coal
17
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
22
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.55
2.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.26
1.98
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.68
4.81
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.13
1.89
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.52
2.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.79
2.51
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.54
4.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.77
1.84
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.60
1.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
66.50
37.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.50
33.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.25
29.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.00
70.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.25
57.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.00
50.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
