US natgas prices gain 3% on colder forecasts, lower output

By Scott DiSavino
March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Energy traders said another factor supporting prices was the continued drop in U.S. output after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.8 cents, or 2.9%, to settle at $1.703 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since Feb. 27.
Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 40% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but will cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.
Output was already down by around 4% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.
EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.
In the spot market, next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian Shale in West Texas rose to a positive 29 cents per mmBtu for Monday, up from a 10-month low of negative 35 cents for Friday.
Traders said prices turn negative to encourage producers to stop pulling gas out of the ground when the fuel gets trapped in a supply basin like the Permian due to pipeline outages during times of low demand.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain colder than normal through March 25 before turning to near- to warmer-than-normal levels from March 26-April 2.
LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would remain near 113.5 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to full service, which could happen in late March.
Based on the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG, analysts said two of the three trains at the plant were likely out of service on Monday. Freeport LNG would not comment on the status of trains 2and 3, but told Reuters on Monday that train 1 was operating.
Freeport LNG told Texas environmental regulators on Sunday that there was an emissions event over the weekend due to a trip at train 1.
|
Week ended Mar 15 Forecast
Week ended Mar 8 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-3
-9
-68
-42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,322
2,325
1,921
1,654
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
40.4%
37.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.74
1.66
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.03
8.72
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.52
8.49
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
254
235
280
246
244
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
12
19
21
17
U.S. GFS TDDs
263
247
299
267
261
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.4
100.0
99.9
101.9
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.5
8.1
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.0
107.5
108.0
110.5
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.8
3.8
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.0
6.3
5.2
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.1
13.4
13.0
9.2
U.S. Commercial
10.4
11.6
11.5
13.1
12.3
U.S. Residential
15.2
17.0
17.3
20.6
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
29.9
29.6
29.0
23.8
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.5
24.2
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
4.9
4.9
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
85.8
90.5
90.0
93.7
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
109.1
113.4
113.5
114.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
82
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
82
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
83
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Wind
15
15
14
13
Solar
5
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
38
40
Coal
12
13
16
15
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.38
1.26
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.22
1.16
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.38
2.44
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.22
1.08
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.32
1.27
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.37
1.25
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.45
1.64
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.29
-0.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.17
1.20
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
19.25
24.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
14.50
24.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.75
17.25
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
30.00
31.18
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
18.00
24.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
16.50
25.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
