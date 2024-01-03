US natgas prices gain 2% to one-week high on colder January forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% to a one-week high on Wednesday on a decline in daily output and forecasts for colder weather in mid January than previously expected.
That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand this week and next than previously expected, and a small decline in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Traders noted mild weather this week and next should enable utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage in coming weeks because heating demand is currently lower than usual.
Analysts forecast there was about 11.6% more gas in storage than normal at this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4 cents, or 1.6%, at $2.608 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:47 a.m. EST (1347 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 27.
A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 44.6%, the lowest since September 2021 for a second day in a row.
Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 44.8% so far this year, versus 70.5% in 2023 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 64.3%.
Even though late January is usually the coldest part of the year, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly near to warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-18.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 132.7 bcfd this week to 133.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in January, down from 4.6 bcfd in December and a monthly record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 29 Forecast
Week ended Dec 22 Actual
Year ago Dec 29
Five-year average
Dec 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-56
-87
-219
-97
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,434
3,490
2,923
3,077
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
11.6%
10.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.60
2.57
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.33
9.70
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.50
11.52
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
458
430
328
439
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
5
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
459
431
333
443
447
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.8
108.0
108.2
100.7
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.5
9.0
8.8
8.7
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.3
117.0
117.0
109.4
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.0
2.9
3.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
4.7
4.7
5.4
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.6
14.0
11.9
8.9
U.S. Commercial
12.8
15.6
16.6
13.4
16.6
U.S. Residential
20.3
25.9
28.3
21.4
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
35.0
33.3
28.2
29.5
U.S. Industrial
24.3
25.6
25.6
24.0
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.9
3.0
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
96.4
110.4
112.2
95.4
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
132.7
133.7
115.8
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
77
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
78
77
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
79
79
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Wind
9
11
11
11
12
Solar
3
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
7
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
41
41
40
Coal
18
16
18
17
17
Nuclear
21
22
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.55
2.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.35
2.15
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.81
3.55
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.92
1.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.40
2.13
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.72
3.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.61
2.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.99
1.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.31
1.60
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
41.50
31.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.25
24.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.75
19.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
72.00
70.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.25
33.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.00
43.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
