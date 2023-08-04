US natgas prices gain 2% on hot forecasts, strong air conditioning demand

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday on forecasts for the weather to remain hotter than normal through mid-August, keeping air conditioning demand extremely high, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite a decline in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance work.

Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Friday and early next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up during the lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.9 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.604 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was down about 1% after losing about 3% last week.

One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - futures were down about 42% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana was trading around $2.44 per mmBtu for Friday. Spot gas has traded over futures only once since the end of April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 101.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, the same as in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 19.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold at 104.8 bcfd this week and next before rising to 106.9 bcfd as power generators burn more of the fuel and exports rise. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

That puts global gas prices down about 62% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022 due to mild winter temperatures that left northern hemisphere storage at above-normal levels. NG/EU

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Aug 4 Forecast Week ended Jul 28 Actual Year ago Aug 4 Five-year average Aug 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 28 14 44 46 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,029 3,001 2,495 2,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 11.2% 12.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.57 2.57 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.14 9.56 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.00 10.97 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 244 244 222 203 195 U.S. GFS TDDs 245 245 223 206 199 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 102.3 102.1 99.0 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.4 7.4 8.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.0 109.7 109.5 107.9 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.7 1.6 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.2 6.4 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.7 12.7 9.8 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 48.3 47.5 47.4 44.4 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.9 84.2 84.1 81.0 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 105.8 104.8 104.8 99.0 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 82 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Wind 7 7 7 7 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 46 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 17 16 17 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.44 2.43 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.21 1.18 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.31 5.17 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.11 1.05 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.26 2.24 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.50 8.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.17 2.07 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.82 1.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.00 32.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.00 6.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 145.00 108.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 110.00 113.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.25 60.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 71.00 81.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

