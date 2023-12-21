News & Insights

US Markets
UNG

US natgas prices gain 2% on cooler forecasts ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 21, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in early January than previously expected and as record amount of gas continued to flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was smaller than usual for this time of year because warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 15. That compares with a withdrawal of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 107 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 3.584 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 8.7% above the five-year average of 3.297 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 4.9 cents, or 2.0%, to $2.496 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT).

Investor interest in trading gas has increased in recent weeks with open interest in NYMEX futures at a 27-month high of 1.447 million contracts on Dec. 19 and shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG) UNG at a record 201.2 million contracts on Dec. 18. UNG is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas.

Record production and ample supplies of gas in storage have weighed on gas prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that futures for this winter (November-March) have already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1.

Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to meet rising global demand of the fuel.

But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer-than-normal through Dec. 31 before turning near- to colder-than-normal from Jan. 1-5.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.2 bcfd this week to 120.8 bcfd next week as many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast

Week ended Dec 8 Actual

Year ago Dec 15

Five-year average

Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-55

-82

-107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,584

3,664

3,337

3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.48

2.45

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.39

10.87

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.81

11.78

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

360

348

462

408

428

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

361

349

365

413

432

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.6

108.7

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

8.6

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

117.1

117.2

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.2

3.2

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.8

3.9

4.3

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

15.0

14.7

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.8

12.8

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.1

20.3

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

34.1

35.2

33.2

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.7

24.1

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

103.1

104.0

98.6

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

125.0

126.2

120.8

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Wind

12

11

12

10

11

Solar

2

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

41

40

42

39

Coal

17

17

17

17

16

Nuclear

20

20

21

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.48

2.44

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.55

2.20

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.66

3.97

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.91

1.85

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.18

2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.13

2.99

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.45

3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.59

1.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.26

1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.50

35.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.00

37.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.00

17.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.50

51.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.00

43.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.25

51.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
XOM
NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.