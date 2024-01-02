US natgas prices gain 2% on colder forecasts, record LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday after the long New Year's holiday weekend on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand this week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Prices increased despite record output and forecasts for mostly mild weather through mid January that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage in coming weeks.

Analysts forecast there was about 11.6% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.7 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.571 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT).

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.0%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 70.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

Even though late January is usually the coldest part of the year, many traders said winter futures for November-March have likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

Last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a record 108.8 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 13 before turning mostly near normal from Jan. 14-17.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 133.5 bcfd this week to 135.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 4.1 bcfd so far in January, down from 4.6 bcfd in December and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.9 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record 14.7 bcfd in December.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices feed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 29 Forecast Week ended Dec 22 Actual Year ago Dec 29 Five-year average Dec 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -56 -87 -219 -97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,434 3,490 2,923 3,077

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 11.6% 10.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.64 2.51 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.28 10.20 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.52 11.73 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 430 422 328 439 443 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 5 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 431 323 333 443 446 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.8 108.3 108.5 100.7 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.5 8.8 8.9 8.7 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.3 117.1 117.3 109.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.1 3.0 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 4.7 4.7 5.4 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.8 14.4 11.9 8.9 U.S. Commercial 12.8 15.6 16.8 13.4 16.6 U.S. Residential 20.3 25.9 28.8 21.4 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 35.4 33.8 28.2 29.5 U.S. Industrial 24.3 25.6 25.7 24.0 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.4 110.9 113.6 95.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 120.0 133.5 135.8 115.8 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 77 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 77 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 79 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Wind 10 11 11 11 12 Solar 3 2 2 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 41 41 40 Coal 18 16 18 17 17 Nuclear 21 22 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.58 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.15 1.79 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.55 3.45 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.82 1.69 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.13 2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.10 2.12

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.97 2.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.60 1.62

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.60 1.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.75 31.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.25 29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.50 23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 70.00 35.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 39.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.00 40.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

