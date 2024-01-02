News & Insights

US natgas prices gain 2% on colder forecasts, record LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

January 02, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday after the long New Year's holiday weekend on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand this week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Prices increased despite record output and forecasts for mostly mild weather through mid January that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage in coming weeks.

Analysts forecast there was about 11.6% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.7 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.571 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT).

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.0%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 70.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

Even though late January is usually the coldest part of the year, many traders said winter futures for November-March have likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

Last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a record 108.8 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 13 before turning mostly near normal from Jan. 14-17.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 133.5 bcfd this week to 135.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 4.1 bcfd so far in January, down from 4.6 bcfd in December and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.9 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record 14.7 bcfd in December.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices feed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 29 Forecast

Week ended Dec 22 Actual

Year ago Dec 29

Five-year average

Dec 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-56

-87

-219

-97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,434

3,490

2,923

3,077

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

11.6%

10.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.51

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.28

10.20

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.52

11.73

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

430

422

328

439

443

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

5

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

431

323

333

443

446

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.8

108.3

108.5

100.7

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.5

8.8

8.9

8.7

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.3

117.1

117.3

109.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.1

3.0

3.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

4.7

4.7

5.4

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.8

14.4

11.9

8.9

U.S. Commercial

12.8

15.6

16.8

13.4

16.6

U.S. Residential

20.3

25.9

28.8

21.4

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

35.4

33.8

28.2

29.5

U.S. Industrial

24.3

25.6

25.7

24.0

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.9

3.0

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

96.4

110.9

113.6

95.4

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

133.5

135.8

115.8

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

77

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

77

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

79

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Wind

10

11

11

11

12

Solar

3

2

2

3

3

Hydro

6

7

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

41

41

40

Coal

18

16

18

17

17

Nuclear

21

22

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.58

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.15

1.79

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.55

3.45

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.82

1.69

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.13

2.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.10

2.12

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.97

2.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.60

1.62

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.60

1.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.75

31.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.25

29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.50

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

70.00

35.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.00

39.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.00

40.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

