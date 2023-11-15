US natgas prices gain 2% on colder forecast, record LNG export feedgas

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 15 - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand through the end of November than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.5 cents, or 2.4%, to $3.181 per million British thermal units at 9:12 a.m. EST (1412 GMT).
That price increase came despite record output that should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.
Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid November.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3, which was colder than normal. If correct, that would be the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.
But with the return of milder weather during the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast utilities injected about 45 bcf of gas back into storage and could keep injecting gas into storage during the weeks ended Nov. 17 and 24 if output remains at record highs.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
Over the past three days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 105.9 bcfd on Wednesday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning near to colder than normal from Nov. 22-30.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 111.3 bcfd this week to 113.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to drop to an eight-month low of 4.1 bcfd on Wednesday.
Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas in December to turn into LNG for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Week ended Nov 3 Forecast
Year ago Nov 10
Five-year average
Nov 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+45
-7
+66
+20
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,772
3,635
3,630
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.2%
4.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.19
3.11
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.31
15.36
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.13
17.20
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
302
291
360
291
305
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
7
6
11
9
U.S. GFS TDDs
310
298
36
302
314
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
107.1
107.7
107.9
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.3
8.3
9.6
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
114.7
116.0
116.2
111.1
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.1
3.0
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.5
6.1
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.8
14.5
14.5
12.1
7.9
U.S. Commercial
8.9
10.6
12.1
15.3
11.7
U.S. Residential
12.1
15.6
18.5
25.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
30.9
27.9
32.7
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.7
23.2
24.0
25.6
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.3
2.4
2.1
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.9
88.2
90.3
106.2
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
102.1
111.3
113.9
125.7
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
89
92
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
88
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
86
89
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Wind
11
14
10
Solar
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
Coal
19
16
17
Nuclear
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.69
2.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.35
2.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.15
5.68
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.19
2.04
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.65
2.43
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.70
2.66
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.19
5.62
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.47
0.50
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.94
1.89
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.50
38.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.75
42.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
55.00
58.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
99.00
86.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
73.00
55.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
73.25
59.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
